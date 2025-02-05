This Amazing 'Gilmore Girls' Theory About Rory & Paris Fixes That "Depressing" Ending

Every Gilmore Girls fan remembers exactly where they were when they heard THOSE final four words at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. You know the ones — Lorelai and Rory are sitting on the steps of the gazebo, when Rory says, "Mom?" "Yeah?" Lorelai replies. "I'm pregnant." I'M SORRY?!

Some fans think the writers' decision to have Rory get pregnant traps her in an "embarrassingly depressing" cycle, while others think it's a beautiful way to tie the story back to its beginning. But while it's been all but confirmed the baby is Logan's, one Reddit theory actually ties Rory's pregnancy to Paris of all people — and it makes the ending so much better.

Keep reading for the Rory and Paris Gilmore Girls theory would totally change the ending.

This 'Gilmore Girls' theory centers Rory and Paris (as it should). According to @floatingwithobrien on Reddit, "Logan isn't the dad. Neither is Jess or the Wookiee or Paul or Dean or Colin or Finn or Robert." You'll remember that in the "Summer" episode of the Netflix miniseries, Rory hopes that Paris, who runs a fertility clinic, might "let me be one of her surrogates. She's always liked my teeth." "Maybe Rory simply chose a particularly dramatic way of informing her mother of this new career," the Reddit user continues. "Are you all happy now? I gave you an out. Rory isn't going to be a mom, she's a surrogate, because she needs the cash. She has been artificially inseminated so she can sell the resultant child to a couple in need. (For anyone sensitive about fertility issues, this is a hard /s, just FYI.)" This theory totally reframes those final four words because considering so much of Lorelai's story involves her feeling like she had no choice, making Rory a surrogate gives her ultimate agency over her life. "Paris is the dad (so to speak)," @floatingwithobrien says. "Eat it up, kids." And other fans are totally running with it! "Finally someone else thinks this too!" prosperosniece says. "My guess is that Rory is carrying a baby for Michel in exchange for money to get her masters degree so she can teach at Chilton." However, BrownieEdges points out that "she’s not selfless enough to carry a baby for someone else." Yikes.

But if the baby really is Logan's, and Rory raises them, Lauren Graham has her "own fantasy" for how A Year in the Life season 2 could open. "I think it's gonna be a girl and I think she calls her another permutation of Lorelai, cause you know Rory's short for Lorelai," she said during her Have I Told You This Already? book tour. "And I'm gonna go with Lola. I made all of that up, don't get me in trouble!" Baby Lola!! I just know that Lorelai would make a fantastic grandmother, and she'd totally spoil her granddaughter with tons of coffee and incredible music. (Plus killer fashion accessories). Scott Patterson told me he's "always hopeful" for a Gilmore Girls revival so hopefully one day we'll find out what Lorelai and Rory's life looks like in 2025!

Read up on This Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Season 2 Idea Would Make Rory Way More Likeable for yet another idea on what the future of GG could bring.