Alanis Morissette Just Released A New Song For “Yellowjackets” Season 2 And We’re Already Obsessed
If you’re as obsessed with the ‘90s as we are, then you definitely know Alanis Morissette. The Grammy-awarded singer-songwriter *just* released a new song for Showtime’s hit show Yellowjackets, and it’s as fabulous as you’d expect.
Morissette covered the show’s main theme song, “No Return,” and last night’s viewers got a fun surprise when it replaced the OG during the episode. The show will return to the original next week, but Morissette’s will continue to pop up throughout the season…making us think it may be an Easter egg of some sort.
“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane,” Morissette said. “I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women.”
“No Return,” originally composed by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, is the perfect haunting and psychedelic opener for this thriller series. The song’s spookiness can be attributed to a vintage Farfisa organ, which gives the classic “thriller” sound, according to Wedren. As for the lyrics, Wedren said in an interview with Variety, “They took a while to kind of find the right combination where it was like, “Oh yeah, that feels like Yellowjackets; that totally evokes the images and the feeling and the relationships and the weirdness of Yellowjackets without giving aaaanything away.”
We can’t get enough of this collaboration, and only hope there will be another Yellowjackets x Alanis Morissette crossover soon.
Photo Courtesy of Brendan Meadows/Showtime
