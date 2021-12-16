Make This Yorkshire Pudding Recipe For A Traditional Holiday Treat
Is Yorkshire pudding currently a part of your holiday dinner rotation? If not, it should be! This traditional English recipe is commonly served across the pond, and stateside it's often enjoyed at holiday meals. If your definition of pudding just involves the sweet stuff (not that we're judging) it's time to upgrade your perspective. This moist, delicious bread is the perfect accompaniment to anything involving gravy, including your holiday roast. Read on to learn how to make this Yorkshire pudding recipe for yourself.
Yorkshire Pudding
Ingredients:
- 4-5 eggs (to equal 1 cup of liquid)
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon pink salt
- 4 tablespoons coconut oil, divided
Directions:
- In a large bowl, add in eggs and half and half. Whisk with a handheld mixer or whisk until well combined.
- Slowly add flour and salt into the egg mixture and whisk until very smooth. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or longer if serving with a main course of food.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Using a standard muffin tin, place a half teaspoon of coconut oil into each muffin cup. Place muffin tin into the oven and let the coconut oil get very hot, almost to the point of smoking.
- Working quickly, remove batter from the refrigerator and pour about one-fourth to one-third of a cup of batter into each muffin cup and place muffin tin back into the oven.
- Bake 14-15 minutes or until they have popped up over the tops of the muffin tin. Serve with prime rib or roast beef or sweets like ice cream and fruit compote.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.