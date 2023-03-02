Every Product Used For Zendaya’s Iconic Curly Bob Costs Less Than $20
Whether she’s shooting a Valentino campaign or shutting down critiques on her hair, Zendaya never fails to make a statement when it comes to her style. This year’s NAACP Image Awards (which took place on February 25, FYI) was no different. The Emmy award-winning actress arrived at the show in a Shego-chic green and black dress and a voluminous bob that went viral on social media.
Inspired by former model Yasmine Ghauri, celeb hairstylist Tai Simon created a look that balances modern edge and calls back to old school Hollywood glamor. The best part? Every product is easily-accessible and super affordable! Here’s how you can recreate Zendaya’s bouncy, hydrated hair for yourself (haircut not included).
How To Recreate Zendaya's Iconic Bouncy Curls
This hairstyle starts as soon as you step out of the shower. After washing Zendaya’s hair, Simon removed tangles with Tangle Teezer’s Wide Tooth Comb ($12). “Specifically designed for those with naturally curly and coily hair, the comb’s long, wide set teeth are sturdy to detangle hair gently but effectively, while helping to reduce breakage,” Simon says. “The comb also has soft, rounded tips that are gentle on the hair and scalp.”
Wet hair is weaker and more prone to breakage, which is why we love using soft, gentle combs for detangling. Now it’s time to style. Simon used OGX Beauty’s Silk Blowout Spray, Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil, Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse, and Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum (all $11) for the ultimate hydration and protection.
Once your hair is dry, go in with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler ($16), whose design is perfect for dry styling. “The brush’s unique bottle-shaped teeth gently brushed out Zendaya’s curls for voluptuous waves, giving her look a smooth and shiny finish,” Simon says. “I then just let the magic happen.”
Voilà! Our favorite part about this hairstyle is that it looks amazing with a date night dress or jeans and a tee. You can’t go wrong with a style this versatile.
