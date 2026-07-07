Keep reading for all of Zendaya's best The Odyssey premiere looks before the movie premieres on July 17, 2026.

It's pretty much agreed upon that Law Roach and Zendaya can do no wrong when it comes to Z's style. After rocking spiderwebs and a 1920s bob for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Zendaya switched to promoting her upcoming Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey — and her London premiere outfit might just be one of her best looks of all time.

Zendaya's Schiaparelli Dress for 'The Odyssey' World Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Zendaya's gorgeous premiere look is definitely in line with the Greek mythology theme. The structured bodice definitely calls back to all the Grecian marble statues you see in museums (which is always my favorite wing of a museum, FYI), while her braid crown and — surprise! — long curls feel like a nod to ancient hairstyles. The fringe at the bottom feels like an electrified, contemporary detail on the gown, and it reminds me of Z's 2019 Met Gala look (you know, the Cinderella gown that lit up with wires).

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images If you're thinking that you've never seen this Schiaparelli look before, then you'd be correct — because Zendaya wore it the same day it premiered in Daniel Roseberry's Fall Winter 2026/27 Haute Couture show. “Yes, I flew in last night to come to the show; I have a private jet waiting for me," he told Elias Medini at the show, "to get that dress off of her, to get it to London to put it on a very special girl." AKA, Z. Schiaparelli describes the dress' bodice as "white glazed porcelain-effect silicone," and the fringe skirt is "embroidered with a white-to-mirror sfumato gradient." And while I think Zendaya is always glowing, the fringe is literally "illuminated from within."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images We also got some behind-the-scenes details on her beauty look, and you'd better believe I'm bookmarking this for my own summer makeup! The makeup is made up of Charlotte Tilbury products — including plenty of blush and a bright inner corner.

Valentino Gown at 'The Odyssey' World Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images In true Z fashion, she swapped the structured dress for something a little more comfortable. This green 2026 Valentino gown looks like it's a lot more relaxed than the other dress!

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images I love that the bralette is made up of leaves. It reminds me of an olive branch, and anyone who's obsessed with Greek mythology knows that an olive branch is both a symbol of peace and that the olive tree is the gift Athena (Zendaya's character in The Odyssey) presented to win Athens from Zeus.

What do you think about Zendaya's The Odyssey premiere look? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all things Zendaya!