'1923' Fans Are Convinced The Season 2 Trailer Has A Crazy 'Yellowstone' Easter Egg

1923 season 2 trailer yellowstone easter egg
Lo Smith/Paramount+
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

1923 season 2 is only 19 days away, and I am on the edge of my seat just thinking about what happens to Spencer, Alex, and the rest of the Duttons. If you're like me and have absolutely no chill about the upcoming episodes, then there's a chance you've also been rewatching the 1923 season 2 trailer. No matter how many times you've watched it, you might have missed the Yellowstone Easter egg fans are convinced they found. Well, until now.

Here's the one potential Yellowstone Easter egg you probably missed in the 1923 season 2 trailer.

Okay so there's a lot that happens in this trailer. Spencer is making his way across the American countryside (and remembering his time fighting in World War I) while Banner Creighton looks to build his own army because, as he admits, Spencer scares him.

Alex remains on the ship to London, and has to fight her way out of a precarious situation when a man grabs her from behind, while Teonna's armed and dangerous (although, even when she's not armed she's dangerous). Meanwhile, Cara and Jacob are pulling out all the stops to defend the ranch as they await Spencer's return.

But there's one detail that has 1923 fans in a tizzy: it looks like we might get a glimpse at the Train Station.

Now, the Train Station isn't a literal train station (despite the fact we see a literal train station in the trailer), but rather a rural area where the Duttons and other characters within the Yellowstone universe dispose of dead bodies. Yikes. And in a quick glimpse, we can see Banner Creighton and two other men throwing a dead body into the canyon.

"Did we just see the origins of the TRAIN STATION?" one Instagram user asks in the comments of the trailer, while another says, "I think we did."

We'll have to wait to find out when new episodes drop February 23. Until then, we'll just have to wonder who the heck they've murdered (Whitfield?!).

Read up on Every Character Returning For 1923 Season 2!

