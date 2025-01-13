The '1923' Season 1 Ending, Deaths, & Betrayals, Explained
1923 season 2 premieres on February 23, 2025 — just over two years since the first season ended. Which means, if you're like me, you need a refresher on where your favorite characters stand before pressing play on the new episodes. Who were the Duttons in 1923? What happened to Spencer and Alex on 1923? If you've got questions about the season 1 finale, then you came to the right place!
Here's everything you forgot about the 1923 season 1 ending, before 1923 season 2 premieres February 23.
The '1923' Ending, Explained
The 1923 season 1 finale, "Nothing Left To Lose," finds the Duttons, and their friends, scattered across the world — and season 2 will be all about their fight to get back to one another.
After killing Sister Mary, Teonna (Aminah Nieves) is on the run from Father Renaud and Marshall Kent when she's finally reunited with her father Runs His Horse and Pete Plenty Clouds. Literally all I wanted this whole season was for Teonna to reunite with her family and I'm so glad the show gave her something good in the end. It also looks like there could be romance blossoming between her and Pete, but first things first: I need the beginning of season 2 to introduce Teonna to the Duttons (and the cast wants it too!).
The Duttons have a lot to lose in the new season of '1923'
Back in town, Jacob (Harrison Ford) finds himself face-to-face with Banner again, who's been released from prison (and who you'll remember was originally arrested for attempted murder. Not cool Banner!!!) But this group has more than Banner to deal with.
Jacob's foreman Zane is attacked by the police while his wife Alice is arrested for their interracial marriage. Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), pregnant with her and Jack's (Darren Mann) first child, suffers a miscarriage. And when Whitfield shows up to the ranch, he announces that he's paid the property tax the Duttons owed, meaning if they don't pay him the full amount by the end of the year, the land is his. Even though Yellowstone proves the ranch belongs to the Dutton family in the present day, I can't help but feel a little nervous as 1923 keeps playing out.
Meanwhile, Spencer and Alex (Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer), on their way back to Montana via ship, are interrupted by Alex's ex-fiancé Arthur. Well, until he challenges Spencer to a duel, attacks Spencer after he loses, and ends up getting thrown overboard. Spencer and Alex are immediately separated (Spencer's to be dropped off at the next port, while Alex is locked in her room, set to return to London). But at the last moment, she finally runs to the deck waving a letter from Cara, and promises Spencer she'll meet him in Bozeman, Montana. And I'll definitely see them there.
What did you think about the 1923 season 1 ending when you first saw it?
