14 Dreamy Trailers for Summer Getaways
Dreaming of summer vacations and getaways in the great outdoors? Us too! And we've got our sights set on all sorts of innovative, beautifully designed, and vintage trailers that are just ready to whisk us away. Whether you love car camping every weekend in Northern Cali or are planning a cross-country adventure, here are 14 pieces of trailer eye candy sure to instill a sense of wanderlust.
1. The Small Small Trailer Bambi: This little darling is just 16 feet long, but has everything you need for a weekend or weeklong camping trip in the woods. We love the idea of carting around one of these along with a few regular old tents for a gathering of friends.
2. Airstream Sport: The classic Airstream Sport is obviously on our list – the iconic design is timeless.
3. CaraBoat: It's a caravan that can go from road tripping to boating and we're in love! It's streamlined for easy towing and easy sailing. Plus there's enough space for up to four people.
4. Cricket Trailer: This quirky cricket is a 15-foot trailer with a stainless steel sink, two-burner cooktop, a cabinet, a handshower with curtain, a portable cassette toilet, a furnace or a/c unit, a shade awning, and a folding bed with foam mattress. What it lacks in luxury it makes up for in convenience and durability. Plus, it's called camping for a reason, right? :)
5. Airstream Basecamp: We're loving the scale of this built-for-adventure mini trailer. It's tough enough to follow you anywhere, and comfy enough to spend lots of quality time with bae.
6. Old Mac Daddy Birdy: This luxury trailer at Old Mac Daddy Trailer Park is the perfect place for a vacay, and every trailer is beautifully decorated.
7. Sealander: Like the CaraBoat, the Sealander solves the “do we boat or do we road trip" question by letting you do both! The trailer itself has a low-emission electric outboard motor, a fully-equipped interior with a cooking/washing module, a cooler, a heater, and seating that converts into a bed, and all of it is watertight!
8. Opera Trailer: Inspired by the Sydney Opera House, this beautiful hideaway pops up out of what looks like a mini U-Haul trailer, hitched to the back of your car. It has two electrically adjustable beds that can be easily transformed into one, a boiler supplying warm water to the kitchen, the fountain, and shower, a ceramic toilet, and low-energy LED lighting from awning to floor.
9. nuCamp Tab Teardrop Camper: Old school meets futuristic to give us this trailer by nuCamp. It's the perfect size for a weekend getaway, or a week-long vacation.
10. Colorful Trailer Decor: If you already have a trailer and are looking for ways to decorate, this colorful decorating scheme is great for maintaining a summery and modern vibe.
11. Airstream Goes Hipster: We can't tell if this trailer is parked in a rural neighborhood or a backyard in Brooklyn, but it feels pretty hipster to us, in a really good way. We love the sort of stark aesthetic, complete with an iMac on the interior.
12. Oceanside Shed and Art Studio: This gorgeous number sits right by the Pacific Ocean and functions as a home, art studio, and shed for an artist and her son. We love the cozy textiles and sunny vibe.
13. Airstream Penthouse Park: Located on a rooftop in Cape Town is this totally awesome penthouse trailer park! We do love urban outdoor adventures.
14. Ralph Lauren Trailer: Last, a woodsy hideaway designed by our favorite prepster, Ralph Lauren.
This post has been updated.