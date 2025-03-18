Nothing screams springquite like pastel hues, but right now, butter yellow is hot. This season’s crop of dresses is definitely embracing the shade in the best way possible! From breezy sundresses to flirty slips, these butter yellow beauties are simply perfect for donning spring’s “it” color. If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe with a color that feels effortlessly chic, these 12 picks are a must-see!

Scroll on for our 12 favorite stylish butter yellow dresses you can shop now!

J.Crew J.Crew Cotton Poplin Zip-Up Shirtdress This shirtdress has the perfect laid-back vibe for your spring weekend 'fits, though it's still polished enough that you could turn it more formal with heels and a sophisticated jewelry stack.

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress This Target dress has our full attention! The drop waist is undeniably flattering on all body types, plus the butter yellow shade is right on point. All for $30?! We're here for it.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Maxi Dress This strapless maxi is ideal for this year's Easter plans, as a wedding guest dress, or as a getup for a garden party! The attached belt pulls the look together perfectly.

Urban Outfitters Amy Lynn Puffball Midi Dress Along with butter yellow being a huge trend in today's fashion, bubble hems are equally as cool. Combine the two with this adorable tie-strap dress that supplies a super femme feel.

Nordstrom Petal & Pup Aliyah Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress The breezy cotton material this dress is made of makes it so comfy to wear all day long. What's more is it boasts an adorable eyelet pattern for added spring flair! The square neckline is also extremely flattering and will draw all eyes toward you.

Banana Republic Banana Republic Knit Midi Dress Inspired by ballet fashion, this "subtly stretchy" midi dress pulls you together without being overly restrictive. The sheer skirt is luckily lined with a mini-length slip that ensures coverage as you move!

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Tilda Slip Dress For a fuss-free slip dress, this silky pick from Anthro is the way to go. It's super sleek and chic, so you can dress it up or down with ease. From comfy sneakers to elevated heels, you'll be lookin' oh-so fab!

Free People Free-est Taking Sides Maxi The tiered design on this maxi moment is downright whimsical. We'd wear it to a springtime picnic or happy hour to feel like instant royalty! Plus, it's made of cotton, so you won't have to worry about losing that easy, breezy fit you love.

Urban Outfitters AFRM Vienna Asymmetric Ruffle Maxi Dress Hello, ruffles! This butter yellow dress is practically covered in 'em, perfect for formal occasions and dinner dates.

Target Wild Fable Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Dress How dreamy! This maxi that's fitted with flutter sleeves has such a playful and femme effect, which is heightened by the cutie bows atop the shoulders. This pick is another excellent choice for an Easter dress, but it's easily timeless enough to don all spring and summer long!

Nordstrom WAYF Cara Floral Cap Sleeve Linen Blend Midi Dress If solids aren't quite your style, this midi is covered in floral motifs to help you embrace the blooms of spring even further. The lace linings around the hem and neckline are irresistibly cute, too!

Free People Free-est Onda Drop-Waist Long-Sleeve Mini The combo of the drop waist and three-quarter-length sleeves on this marvelous mini dress lend it such a romantic feel, which is ideal for date nights and cocktails with the gals. We'd let the squared neckline shine by wearing this with our hair up and some kitten heels for added cuteness!

