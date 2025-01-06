7 "Easy-To-Style" Fashion Trends Everyone Needs In Their Closet For 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Enough chatter about what's outdated or overrated! We could hyper-focus on this all day long, but we'd rather talk about which fashion trendsshould be in your closet in 2025. With the help of Stitch Fix's stylist Jessica Sockel and Amy Ekren, stylist as well as owner of Inherit Clothing, we've got an inside look at the easiest styles you can make work with what you already own.
P.S. Some of these trends are making a comeback from last year!
7 fashion trends you definitely need — and are easy to style — this year!
Anthropologie
1. The Bridgerton Effect
Are you sick of hearing about Bridgerton? We're not and it seems like others want to take a page from the franchise's style book. Jessica Sockel says, "The show’s romantic, whimsical aesthetic appeared to inspire our clients [Stitch Fix] with requests for “coquette” styles up 100% compared to last year."
Try this style: Anthropologie The Chéri Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt
Meshki
2. Timeless, Structured Dresses
Fashion trends are always fun when they feel timeless and Amy Ekren predicts we'll continue seeing styles that mirror this. "Clean lines and simple shapes will be popular, but with interesting details like pleats, asymmetry, or unique necklines. No one wants to feel like they’re trying too hard, and structured pieces make a statement without being loud," she says.
Try this style: Meshki Taylor Draped Crepe Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
3. Neutrals and Soft Earth Tones
Somehow our mothers were right — neutrals are beautiful (and easy) to style. With trends like mocha mousse taking center stage in the fashion and home decor industries, Ekren says we'll be seeing it all year because "neutrals make it easier to build a wardrobe that feels cohesive instead of trendy."
She also draws attention to shades like "warm, muted tones like oat, clay, and soft olive" that "will take over in 2025." Why? It's simple: she feels "they’re easy to style, feel sophisticated, and work for every season."
Try this style: Abercrombie & Fitch Ribbed Collared Cardigan
MANGO
4. Practical Layers
Lean in close. You're ready to stop feeling swallowed by your coats aren't you? Ekren says, "People are moving away from oversized puffers and leaning into more tailored outerwear. Cropped wool coats, quilted jackets, and fitted trenches will be everywhere. There will be more functional style."
Try this style: MANGO Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat
Gigi Pip
5. Western-Inspired
Did you think the cowgirl era was over? It's clearly not because shows like Yellowstone are making us want to tap into our inner 'yeehaw' this year with a slight upgrade to traditional silhouettes. Sockel says, "Western charm will continue to be popular in 2025 and evolve to incorporate a refined edge. Denim-on-denim, barn jackets and barrel-leg jeans (which have already surged 2,925% in client searches compared to last year) will become wardrobe staples."
And if you thought "suede and fringe" were long buried in time, Sockel says "requests have also increased by 25% since last year" which is "cementing this trend's staying power" in Stitch Fix's eyes. It's to the point where she's seeing "82% of stylists" agreeing that "cowboy boots and feminine dresses will be a client favorite." We guess it's time to break out our cowboy hats!
Try this style: Gigi Pip Teddy Cattleman
GAP
6. 'Skinny' Silhouettes
We know — who decided to bring back the 'skinny' trend? We're just as shocked as you are, but Sockel's seeing an increased interested in it. "Rumor has it skinny jeans are staging a comeback. While wide-leg jeans remain the most requested silhouette, 2025 is set to spotlight elevated night-out looks featuring bold prints and unexpected shapes—a vibe Stitch Fix is calling the "Corner Booth" trend."
Her suggestion? "Picture faux leather skinny jeans paired with a cut-out top and animal print booties, which saw a 400% spike in client searches between June and September 2024."
Try this style: GAP High Rise True Skinny Jeans
Old Navy
7. Minimalism
Overall? Ekren says, "Less is definitely more next year, but not in a boring way. I see minimalist style leaning toward higher-quality fabrics and well-placed accents, like subtle embroidery or textured fabrics."
You can still have fun with this trend even though it's not full of statement pieces. Ekren believes "simple doesn't have to mean plain" and we couldn't agree more!
Try this style: Old Navy SoComfy Drop-Shoulder Crew Neck Sweatshirt
