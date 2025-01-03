10 Home Color Trends That Will Be Huge In 2025
Over the last decade, home decor trends have leaned toward a neutral color palette, with styles like Quiet Luxury and Modern Coastal leading the way. In 2024, earthy neutrals were everywhere, creating serene and nature-inspired spaces. As we head into 2025, color (thank god) is making a comeback. This doesn't mean neutrals and earthy tones are out. Instead, we’re seeing them beautifully complemented by jewel tones, adding depth, warmth, and a touch of richness to our homes. I’m excited to incorporate these striking hues into my own space for 2025!
Here are 2025's biggest color trends for the home.
Aubergine
Purple has taken a backseat in home decor trends over the past few years, but 2025 is set to change that in a big way. From Glidden's 2025 Color of the Year, Purple Basil, to Benjamin Moore's moody and nature-inspired Cinnamon Slate — a rich mix of purple and brown — even Farrow & Ball’s opulent Brinjal and Coordonné Paints' lush Berenjena, deep, rich purples are making a much-welcome return. These shades embody everything we love about purple hues: royalty, luxury, creativity, and a little mystery.
Wayfair
Mocha Mousse
Pantone Color of the Year, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, is a deliciously warm brown that blends two of my favorite things: coffee and chocolate. This cozy, yet refined hue is rich without being overpowering, with a muted sophistication (think: coffee with a splash of cream) that instantly warms up a space. Pantone describes it as the color of comfort, and I couldn’t agree more. “Mocha Mousse is the perfect choice for 2025," says designer Ashley Stark. "Mocha Mousse offers endless possibilities for decorating, whether it’s through a plush rug, a soothing carpet, or as a base for bold pops of color like deep jewel tones or metallics. This versatile shade opens up a world of design options, making it a timeless and adaptable addition to any space."
Design by Hoedemaker Pfeiffer | Photo by Andrew Giamarco
Brick Red
Brick Red, a warm and inviting hue, is stepping into the spotlight for 2025. Colors like BEHR’s color of the year, Rumors, are embracing the growing trend of burgundy-inspired tones. With its deep red base and subtle brown undertones, Brick Red adds the perfect touch of warmth and depth to your earthy decor.
Article
Chartreuse
Named after the French liqueur, Chartreuse sits between yellow and green on the color spectrum and can range from a neon-like brightness to softer, more muted tones. Its a unique balance of warmth from its yellow undertones and coolness from its green hues, giveing it a versatile quality that gets along with a variety of palettes. Look for it in Sherwin-Williams 2025 Color of the Year Capsuleand Article's Abisko Velvet Sectional.
Anthropologie
Sky Blue
This classic and versatile color can't help but create calm, serene spaces (think bedrooms and bathrooms) while still being fresh and fun. Often associated with the sky and sea, the color pairs perfectly with a variety of styles, from coastal and cottage to modern and minimalist, and complements neutrals like white, beige, and gray for a crisp, modern look. For a softer palette, sky blue, like in Anthropologie's Velvet Lawson Chair, with blush pinks and muted greens for a perfect 2025 color mix.
Graham & Brown
Truffle Brown
Browns remain a dominant force in home decor, and truffle shades like Graham & Brown's Color of the Year, Elderton, are rich, warm and incredibly versatile. Use them in furniture, textiles, and accessories. Truffle brown pairs beautifully with earthy neutrals, soft creams, or even jewel tones, and can be used as a statement wall color or an accent in decor pieces.
Images courtesy of Arterberry Cooke
Clove
This moody neutral, like one of Sherwin Williams's COY Clove orBenjamin Moore Wrought Iron, add drama and sophistication to any room, from half baths if you want to use just a little to living room and bar areas like this Austin-based design from Arterberry Cooke.
Shade Degges
Dusty Pink
The blush-painted molding in this kids' room designed by Bungalowe elevates the entire space, but you don't have to limit dusty pinks to girl's rooms. In 2025, consider it on kitchen cabinets, in bathrooms, bedrooms, even a home office for a soothing, relaxed, even romantic vibe. This muted shade of pink offers a warm, inviting feel and pairs beautifully with earthy tones like terracotta, beige, and olive green.
Shade Degges
Deep Forest Green
The perfectly imperfect look of this Zia Zellige Racing Green tile complements the refined elegance of this bathroom designed by Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of Bungalowe. Deep, rich jewel tones like deep forest green are grounding spaces and adding a touch of elegance to any space.
Image courtesy of Dacotah Studio
Honey
Warm neutrals like honey, soft beige, and warm white complement the shades of rich browns like Dunn-Edwards's Color of the Year Caramelized. Look for it on honey-colored woods and paints for your 2025 refresh!
