Finally, A Habit App That Delivers Results With Your Very Own Personal Coach
Ask anyone who’s found success in their career, hobby, or health – they’ll admit that they didn’t find it overnight. Instead, they’ll attribute their achievements to a simple concept: consistency.
Being consistent is way easier said than done, but it becomes less daunting when you’ve got someone by your side to keep you accountable.
Read on to learn more about Zabit, a new habit coaching app that empowers you to achieve your goals with the help of an expert personal coach.
Zabit
That’s why Roddy Lindsay founded Zabit, a new habit coaching service that relies on pairing clients with personal coaches – AKA the ultimate accountability buddies!
Whether you want to improve your workout plan, decrease your use of social media, limit your alcohol consumption, or get better sleep, Zabit coaches are there to motivate you toward your goals with one-on-one personalized messages, just like you're texting your best friend.
Zabit
“Zabit’s mission is to make accountability universal and affordable. Adding accountability to everyday habits to make them long-lasting should be as easy as ordering an Uber,” said Lindsay, founder and CEO of Zabit. “By combining the empathy of human coaches with the ubiquity of mobile technology, Zabit is forging a new paradigm for behavior change.”
Zabit
Zabit’s personal coaches are psychologists, wellness professionals, and advanced clinical psychology students with at least three years of training, so they’re equipped with all the right knowledge to help you stay on track with your goals, no matter what they are.
When it comes to your personal goals, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone. Pair with a Zabit coach today – you can get started now with a free 2-week trial. From there, plans start at just $8.99 per week.
