Here Are 8 Non-Alcoholic Canned Drinks To Try If You’re Starting Sober October
If you (like me) are craving a moment of clarity, participating in Sober October is the way to go. The month-long challenge invites you to temporarily bid farewell to alcohol in hopes of self-discovery and improved health, which are both very beneficial to your general well-being.Though super serviceable to yourself, Sober October can become even more of a challenge to not feel left out when all your pals are drinking. Mocktails can be great, but the non-alcoholic beverages scene is growing in popularity, meaning you don’t have to actually bartend your own sips each round. Check out these 8 non-alcoholic canned drinks that are great for toting to your friends’ places or seasonal parties.
Dos Equis Lime & Salt Zero
Crafted to emulate the flavors of a smooth Mexican cerveza, this non-alcoholic canned drink is bursting with notes of fresh lime and salt. Pair with some homemade grilled chicken tacos, and you're ready to tackle anything.
Athletic Brewing Co. Cerveza Atletica
This NA brew has *all* the hops with zero alcohol (and subsequent hangover). It's a refreshing sip that will leave you feeling cool and confident this Sober October.
Mingle Mocktails Cucumber Melon Mojito
Fruit juices and botanicals form each sip of this bubbly non-alcoholic canned drink. The brand has several other drink varieties that are meant to emulate traditional cocktails like cosmos and mules – except 0% ABV-style.
Ghia Ginger Le Spritz
Ghia leans heavily into Mediterranean apéritif culture without going heavy on the alcohol. Each of their zero-proof cans can be sipped alone or with their original Non Alcoholic Apéritiffor a light and dry drink anytime.
RationAle Hazy IPA
This unique IPA doesn't have any alcohol in the can, but is full on flavor. It delivers citrusy, fruitiness alongside hints of hops that still aid in a fun time!
hiyo Peach Mango
If you like sweet drinks, this non-alcoholic canned drink is for you! It's flowing with tastes of peach and mango alongside organic adaptogens, natural nootropics, and functional botanicals that have stress-relieving and mood-boosting properties that won't leave you feeling yucky the next morning.
Recess Zero Proof Lime "Margarita"
You can't beat a marg. But, this Sober October, branch out and try this NA version that's ideal for social gatherings and tailgates.
RSRV Collective Botanica
This non-alcoholic canned drink crafted with kenshō is reminiscent of a traditional gin and tonic. Where it strays from the status quo, though, is its zero-proof properties that still leave you feeling refreshed.
