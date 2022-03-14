8 Ways A Workout Buddy Can Help You Reach Your Wellness Goals
I recently started working out after a lengthy hiatus, and let's just say the struggle has been real. When I took inventory of my habits as of late, it became pretty clear that integrating more exercise would help combat the side effects of the times. Now more than ever, I'm committed to tuning up and recalibrating; mind, body, and soul. And as I reboot my fitness journey, I won't be doing it alone.
Enlisting a workout buddy for accountability is a surefire way to meet your goals. As such, I tapped my colleague and good friend, Ali Ives, to join me for a healthy dose of endorphins and sweat. As we've been dabbling in our athletic antics, working out together has been that much more contagious, inspiring, and fun. Whether it's signing up for challenges together like The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Big Climb event (more on that later), creating soundtracks for our routines, or dressing up for the occasion, going at it together has been energizing.
Want to maintain your barometer of motivation alongside a buddy of your own? Check out our tips to keep yourself (and a friend!) on track.
How To Stay Motivated With Your New Workout Buddy
1. Choose a friend or family member who is also interested in working out
Set yourself up for success by reaching out to a friend with similar wellness goals and athletic interests to cultivate a winning partnership from the beginning.
2. Set goals together and encourage each other to reach them
No matter what your goals are, big or small, it's always motivating to have a partner to crush them with! Sign up for local challenges or races to keep pushing your goals further. One challenge we love that you can do from anywhere is The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Big Climb, happening on May 14, 2022. The ask is simple: Step up to take cancer down by climbing 1,500 steps in your home, neighborhood, or local park or by jogging 3 to 4 miles. As always, it's free to sign up, but climbers are encouraged to set a fundraising goal to help beat cancer.
3. Plan out your workouts ahead of time so you're both prepared
If you want to vary up your workouts to keep things interesting, be sure your workout buddy knows what equipment to bring so you can both get the most out of the meeting. If you want to add some strength training to your Big Climb preparation, don't forget your hand weights to up the ante.
4. Have fun while working out and make it something that you both look forward to doing
Working out shouldn't be a drag — so make sure you're finding activities that bring you both joy. Consider how you can bring the healthy habits you've created while training for The Big Climb into your routine well beyond May as well. Whatever you decide on, find time for fun in between the hard parts, be it in the soundtrack you blast on your portable speakers, or jokes you crack when you're both red in the face, out of breath, and looking like a hot mess. Sweat sessions provide the ultimate space for bonding.
5. Hold each other accountable — if one of you misses a workout, make sure to reschedule
We all have days when we're just not *feeling* it, or when life's unexpected moments take priority over our pre-planned schedules. If this happens to you or your workout buddy, be realistic and honest about when you can reschedule your session for.
6. Be supportive and understanding when the other is struggling
Injuries, big life changes, and more can definitely be a distraction from a consistent workout routine. If you or your workout buddy isn't seeming like themselves as of late, check in — on and off the field — to let them know you're there for them or that you need some support. Be sure the pathway to open and honest communication is always there so no one feels like they're letting the other person down. Also remind yourself of your motivations to keep going! In addition to fostering a healthy lifestyle, our efforts and fundraising for The Big Climb are allowing us to support an incredible mission and positively impact folks who have been impacted by cancer.
7. Take breaks and listen to your body when you need to rest
Working out with a friend shouldn't feel like a competition. If you're not feeling fulfilled in the relationship or are feeling overwhelmed, take a rest. Especially if you discover your physical strengths are in different areas, go easy on yourself and your body and know when you need to tap out of certain activities.
8. Celebrate your successes together!
The best part of having a workout buddy is they'll be there with you through the lowest (out-of-breath) lows and the highest of endorphin rush highs. Take time to celebrate your progress and success together loudly and often. And be there for each other for high fives when you breeze through your challenge goal on Climb day!
Photography and Art Direction by Anna-Alexia Basile
Production by Alison Ives
Wardrobe by Outdoor Voices and Allbirds