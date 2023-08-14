These '90s School Supplies Make Working More Fun
'90s school supplies were really ahead of their time. Multicolored, multipurpose, and dopamine-inducing? Yes, please! Working with fun supplies just makes us happier (which somehow also makes us more productive)? If your day-to-day is in need of some color (or if you're just really into nostalgia — hello '90s toys!) then you definitely want to grab these school supplies — they're great for kids of all ages!
Personalized Colorful Glitter Pencil Box ($16)
Bring on the glitz and the glam with one of these glittery pencil boxes. The best part is you can choose the color you want *and* can add your name.
Rainbow Gel Pens ($10)
Whether you're taking notes in class or you just need to make sure you're prepped for your big meeting, why not do it in rainbow gel ink?
OOLY Lil’ Juicy Scented Topper Erasers ($3)
Pick your favorite scent with these pencil topper erasers. They're colorful, they're fragrant, and they're just plain cute. My personal pick is watermelon, but feel free to get all of them ;).
Staples® Composition Notebook ($1, was $4)
Throw it back with a composition notebook that will house all of your bullet journaling, vision board spreads, TBRs, and more. Grab one with a blue cover in honor of the official 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement, or a red one to celebrate fall.
Cute Avocado & Cactus Pencil Toppers ($5)
If you're going to get pencil toppers, why not get ones that look cute? If you ask me, you literally can't go wrong with anything avocado-themed. Plus, when you're stressed, you'll have a little friend smiling up at you.
That’s the Spirit Planner ($32)
I cannot live without my planner. If you feel the same way (meaning that your planner is FULL of scribbles, doodles, and a thousand random thoughts) then you might be in the market for a new one. Marry modern flair with your love for all things autumnal with a planner featuring a skateboarding ghost.
Fuzzy Heart Pen ($5, was $6)
Writing with a fun pen makes your actual note taking and work way more fun (yes, I am speaking from experience here). This one has major Cher Horowitz vibes — that way, you can channel all your "As if!" energy into your work.
UO Clear Backpack ($25, was $49)
Long before we needed clear bags to get into a concert, we needed (ie: desperately wanted) them to be one of the cool kids. This bag from Urban Outfitters comes in a plain and a tinted option so you can pick whichever one feels like you.
Pocket Notebook Journals ($11)
If you have a thousand thoughts at all times, carry around a notebook where you can jot down any and all of your thoughts. A pack of multiple colors means you can pick one to match your mood for the day! These also come with a pen holder *and* a date header for every page.
Flower Shape Watercolor Highlighter Pens ($10)
The best part about these flower highlighters is that you're basically able to have five different highlighters without taking up the same space. It's compact and just plain adorable.
Hello Kitty Metal Lunch Box ($17)
Why are all of our adult lunchboxes so plain? Show up with a multicolored Hello Kitty one and suddenly the whole office will be talking about their favorite childhood cartoons.
Y2K Unicorn Multicolored Pen ($6, was $13)
Boring notes in class have met their match thanks to these multicolored pens. You can write one sentence with four colors and not even set down your pen. Groundbreaking.
