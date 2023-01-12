These Bullet Journal Hacks Will Make Your Life Way Less Chaotic
We love bullet journals because of the fact that they're both utilitarian and beautiful, something that we don't see often. While they can be used in place of planners to organize your tasks, grocery lists, and assignments for the days ahead, you can also use them as an art project. We've used ours to create layouts inspired by our favorite fictional characters, songs that we couldn't stop thinking about (check out our Spotify here ;)), and as a vision board for the coming year. However you choose to use your own bullet journal, here are some tips, tricks, and supplies to get you started.
What Is A Bullet Journal?
A bullet journal can honestly be anything you want it to be! It's a habit tracker, a scrapbook, and a calendar, all in one. You can log what you're reading, or keep track of the blessings you see in your life. Here are some terms to know as you embark on your journal journey:
- Bullet journal (also abbreviated as Bujo): The notebook that you'll be using to journal, arrange your schedule, and/or scrapbook. Bullet journals usually feature dotted pages instead of lined ones so that you can have more freedom to draw inside.
- Theme: From picking a color palette to making a whole entry about your favorite movie, a theme is what each page (or two pages) in your journal is about.
- Spread: This is a one- or two-page themed design that all ties together (like the image above).
- Habit tracker: A habit tracker allows you to keep track of the routines you want to add into your life, like drinking more water, stretching before work, or going on a walk.
How Do You Start A Bullet Journal?
While you can use a bullet journal in place of a planner and draw out your schedule, you can also buy a minimalist planner and just fill in all the blanks. They're the perfect tool for making the ordinary more beautiful *and* more fun.
Is Bullet Journaling Healthy?
There are lots of benefits to journaling. You can use journal entries to process information and emotion, or give your eyes a break from screens if you prefer to use your journal as a scrapbook. Working with your hands to create something beautiful allows you to do something just for the sake of doing it — there are no strings attached when you bullet journal, and since it's something you can keep private, it's one area of life that has zero expectations.
What Are The Most Important Items In Bullet Journaling?
Aside from the journal itself, you definitely need pens to write down all of your goals and plans. Everything else, from highlighters to stickers to glitter, is optional and just makes everything more colorful.
Bullet Journal Tips
Phone Alternative
If you use your journal as a destresser, it can also become a great way to disconnect from your tech. Since it's fun, and it stimulates both your hands and your brain, it's a great way to fill your free time and give your eyes a break from screens. Offload, delete, or log out of all your social media apps, pick up a pen, and start journaling.
Themed Spreads
We love using every area of our lives to reflect the current season — decorating our space, choosing our outfits, even picking certain color palettes for our makeup! Bullet journals are a great way to feel more present by focusing on spreads for each season, holiday, or trip that you're packing for.
Prepping Images
Before printing out the pictures to include in a spread, add them all to a document to see if you like them together. We love looking at colors, composition, and even how zoomed-in a photo is to determine if everything is cohesive. You can also edit the size and contrast, saturation, and brightness of the pictures right inside your document.
Everything You Need For Your Own Bullet Journal
Journals
Papier Joy ($27, was $30)
A baby blue cover will bring you peace of mind during the busiest of days. You can also choose between dotted, blank, or lined pages so that you can make this bullet journal totally yours.
Artist's Loft™ Teal Hardcover Dot Journal ($8)
This dotted journal is a simple option for anyone looking to get into this new hobby, and the bright color makes things more fun. The built-in bookmark means you'll never lose your place.
MOO Perpetual Planner ($26, was $30)
If you want a bullet journal/planner hybrid, opt for this unique pick: there are weekly spreads but no printed dates. That means you can take it one day at a time, skip days, or start planning your summer vacation before January's even over. Oh, there's also grid and lined pages for your doodles and thoughts.
Leuchtturm 1917 Medium Notebook ($16, was $21)
With a blank table of contents, numbered pages, and a pocket for any sticker sheets or photos you want to keep with you, you'll end up using this journal every day of the week.
Pens
Post-it 3pk Felt Tip Pens ($6)
Black pens are definitely something you'll want to use when starting your bullet journal journey. If you're taking notes or drawing out the foundation for your calendar and to-do list, it's helpful to start with black and add the color in later. The felt tips add a little bit of luxury.
BIC Intensity Porous Point Pens ($22 for 20)
Now it's time for the color! Add details and doodles to make your to-do list more fun, or if you're someone who lives and breathes color, you can also just use these for everything.
iBayam Journal Planner Pens ($9)
The great thing about these pens is their fine tips, which makes it easy to add smaller details to the page. The acid-free ink also has minimal bleed through, which is just another reason to love them.
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens ($13)
We love using Paper Mate pens to take notes in all areas of life, and they're also the perfect marker alternative for bullet journaling. We love that these retro accent colors are more toned-down, but if you're a neon fan, you can't go wrong with the originals too.
Highlighters
Zebra Pen Mildliner Double Ended Highlighter ($18, was $32)
We never realized how much we needed non-toxic highlighters in our life. The water-resistant design will work wonders in your journal and the fact that there are 15 colors means there's a good chance you won't have to buy anymore any time soon.
OOLY Dual Liner Double-Ended Neon Highlighters ($10)
We are big fans of these highlighters. They're cute, they're not too bold, and they feature both a regular tip and a dual tip for unique artwork.
BiC 5pk Highlighter Brite Liner Assorted ($3)
You can't go wrong with a classic, and this BiC product will give you bold color and the choice between fine lines and bold highlighting. Plus, they won't dry out if you leave them uncapped for a few hours.
TWOHANDS Highlighters ($6, was $10)
The large ink reservoir on these highlighters means you can use them in your bullet journal for longer amounts of time. We're obsessed with the pastel shades.
Extras
CarliePeytonCreation 50pcs Friends TV Show Creative DIY Stickers ($7)
We cannot bullet journal without stickers, and Etsy is full of sticker packs featuring your favorite TV shows, movies, and celebrity memes, like this Friends pack.
Fun Express Rainbow 12 x 12 Scrapbooking Paper ($27)
Whether you tear it into artful shapes, cut it with patterned scissors, or use precise lines and angles, scrapbook paper is sure to make your journal spreads more textured and colorful.
Easy Stencil Set for Dotted Journals ($15)
Stencils are great for anyone who isn't confident in their free-handing abilities, or who doesn't want to keep buying stickers. This one features both calendar templates and fun designs!
50 Rolls Washi Tape Set ($13)
Washi tape is one bullet journal accessory that's purely for fun. You can use it to mark your pages, frame a photo, or add just the right amount of color on a neutral page.
Tag us on Instagram with your bullet journal spreads and follow us on Pinterest for more DIY inspiration!
Lead Image by Pexels/Antoni Shkraba
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Colorful School Supplies That Will Actually Make You Want To Study ›
- 15 Best Journals For Setting Your 2022 Intentions and Goals ›
- The Best Planners To Keep You Organized And Creative In 2023 ›
- If You’ve Ever Wanted to Try Bullet Journaling, Then You’re Gonna Love This Class ›
- The Bullet Journal Is the Holiday Hack You’ve Been Waiting For ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!