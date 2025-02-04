OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Grab those martini glasses.

Surprise! Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor 2' Will Open SXSW Festival

a simple favor 2 release date
Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Thank goodness, those rumors that Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press derailed A Simple Favor 2 are not true — and Prime Video just dropped the movie's title and release date. I cannot wait to see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick onscreen again, and in a surprising turn of events, the movie's coming way sooner than I expected.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Simple Favor 2 release date.

Where can I watch the movie A Simple Favor 2?

A Simple Favor 2, officially titles Another Simple Favor, is coming to Prime Video on May 1, 2025. That gives us plenty of time to plan out the perfect menu (with plenty of martinis of course) and rewatch the first movie, which is on Netflix now.

"We have Another Simple Favor to ask you," Prime Video says in their Instagram announcement post. "Can you save the date? Opening Night at SXSW. May 1 on Prime Video."

It's not often that a movie opens to the public the same year it premieres at a film festival, and I can't wait to hear the audience's reactions ahead of its release on streaming!

After Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama turned into a legal battle, some internet users started saying A Simple Favor 2 would be shelved indefinitely. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion."

To which director Paul Feig replied, "This is total BS. Sorry."

"The movie is finished and coming out soon," he said in his retweet that same day. "Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

Read up on The Best Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For A Simple Favor 2 for more!

pop cultureentertainmentmovies

