9 Flattering Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans That You Can Snag For 25% Off RN
Abercrombie & Fitchdoes denim so right, which is why I’m hooked on their current sale. On August 9 through 12, all of their denim is 25% off, plus almost everything else is 15% off. You can use the stacking code ‘DENIMAF’ to get an additional 15% off at checkout, too. That means discounts on discounts, baby! Now’s the perfect time to shop for jeans sincefallis fast approaching. These 9 silhouettes are some of Abercrombe & Fitch’s most-loved denim styles – I will absolutely be snagging a couple of pairs for my fall ‘fits.
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
$68, was $90
Low-rise baggy jeans are undeniably having a moment! These jeans are loose-fitting all the way through, but still hug your hips and legs in the most flattering way. They're made from A&F's lightweight rigid denim, which is cottony and soft without any stretch. You can snag this style in four different washes to suit your personal style.
Low Rise Baggy Jean
$83, was $110
These baggy jeans boast a bit of a closer fit. Unlike the previous pair, this silhouette is made from A&F's vintage stretch fabric, which balances a vintage denim look with a slightly-stretchy material for maximum comfort. The low rise measures about 8.5 inches. For reference, A&F's high-rise jeans hit around 10.5 inches.
Mid Rise Barrel Jean
$68, was $90
Barrel jeans are H-O-T hot for this upcoming fall. Hop on the trend with these cozy mid-rise jeans that hit around 9.5 inches up your midsection. This pair is crafted from heavyweight rigid denim which still retains a good amount of softness, but with zero stretch.
High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
$68, was $90
This color is the denim wash of my dreams, and I love how clean and tailored these jeans look. They're slightly stretchy, too, which comes in handy for long fall outings or casual work days. These vintage-inspired jeans come in 5 different washes that range from light to super dark!
Ultra High Rise Stretch Flare Jean
$68, was $90
Wanna go retro? This pair of flared denim is the one for you. They'll look super cute styled with a chunky cardigan and loafers or riding boots, especially for fall time. They boast ample stretch, and are way more flexible and free than the aforementioned styles.
Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
$68, was $90
These straight-leg jeans channel the best decade of them all with a mid-rise design. They're most form-fitting at the waist and hips, then ease into a looser fit along the thighs and rest of your legs. The material is structured enough to give off a classic vintage look, but still has some good stretch to it. This is a great pair for everyday wear.
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
$68, was $90
High-rise lovers, rise up! These relaxed jeans definitely sit up high on the hips to elongate and flatter your figure. I especially love this dark wash since it can be easily dressed up for the office or an elevated dinner date. Much like the Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean, this pair is equal parts structured and stretchy.
High Rise Wide Leg Jean
$68, was $90
Wide leg jeans like these look supremely stylish with kitten heel boots or ballet flats for the fall season. They're made from A&F's super light drapey denim fabric, which mostly wears light on the bod. To bulk up your look, pair these with a colorful cardigan and barn jacket for when it gets chilly out.
Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
$68, was $90
These jeans really toe the line of being full-on skinny jeans, but they feel a bit more relaxed than the intense leg-hugging silhouette we know. They boast an ultra-high rise at 11.5 inches. They're definitely the most fitted of all the A&F jeans featured here, which can work well for more dressed-up looks, paired with Mary Janes or loafers and a button-up blouse.
