10 Chic Abercrombie & Fitch Dresses To Instantly Elevate Your Summer Look
Want to step into summer as chic as possible? You need to be shopping Abercrombie & Fitch dresses. Their designs effortlessly capture the sunny season, all the way from minis to maxis. These Abercrombie & Fitch dresses are perfect for sun-soaked adventures in the park and stylish brunch parties alike, and the best part is they all are so comfy to wear. Embrace the sunshine and elevate your summer wardrobe this season with these 10 must-have pieces! Just don't forget your best sunnies and sandals.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Mara Squareneck Linen-Blend Vest Mini Dress
This butter yellow dress is the perfect summer garment. The square neckline! The buttons! The fit of it all! This pick is cut from a soft linen-blend fabric with a body-skimming fit, so it won't wear too tight or overly loose. The front pockets are decorative to give the effect of a vest. The mini length is the perfect pairing for your fave summer sandals or ballet flats!
The A&F Mara Squareneck Linen-Blend Vest Mini Dress comes in 3 more colors for $80.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Fit & Flare Stretch Midi Dress
This dress is frolicking material, for real. I'd definitely wear it while I eat copious amounts of pasta and sip down a summery wine! It's ultra-flattering, too, thanks to the vertical seaming along the body. The trendy square neckline wears really well with a statement necklace. This pick boasts a stretch-enhanced cotton-blend fabric and wide adjustable straps, which can be rare in similar styles.
Shop the Fit & Flare Stretch Midi Dress in 2 more colors for $110.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Wide Strap Mini Dress
This one's equal parts sporty and flirty. The contrasting hem and neckline are bold, yet so elegant! You'll love this pick for its light linen-blend fabric and agreeable adjustable straps. It boasts some elastic smocking in the back for added stretch. No uncomfiness here!
Find the Linen-Blend Wide Strap Mini Dress in 7 more cute colors for $70.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Dipped-Waist Sweetheart Maxi Dress
The subtle dipped drop-waist on this maxi dress feels so princess-y, so it'd be ideal for dates or even as a wedding guest dress. It features 100% cotton sateen fabric, pretty pleats, and a very femme sweetheart neckline. There's even a breezy back cutout that secures easily with a clasp. Show 'em some skin this season!
The Dipped-Waist Sweetheart Maxi Dress is also available in black and white for $120.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Mara Denim Vest Mini Dress
Denim dresses FTW. I will die by a denim dress. Especially this cute A&F mini! The top has a easy-to-wear vest-like fit, and it buttons all the way up the design. The denim fabric is surprisingly soft, so you won't have to worry about breathability in the summer heat. The v-neckline make this such an easy basic to wear casually or formally with the right accessories and shoes.
The A&F Mara Denim Vest Mini Dress is also available in black and white for $90.
Abercrombie & Fitch
One-Shoulder Scarf Midi Dress
Okay, off-the-shoulder realness! I love that this pick ties in a bow along the asymmetrical neckline. The skirt is so elegant and flowy, wearing light on the body as you sport it to summer parties and dinner dates. It's covered in a drapey synthetic fabric that feels way too good in the heat.
You can shop The One-Shoulder Scarf Midi Dress in 2 more black and white patterns for $120.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-Neck Stretch Mini Dress
This yellow is such a cute color – a staple for summer, if you will. I also love the ballet flat styling A&F did with it. The high neckline on this design gives you some good coverage, while you can show some leg given the mini length of it all. It almost looks like two separate pieces, which opens up a lot of styling possibilities. The stretch-enhanced cotton fabric is fairly slim-fitting. I know it will look just as cool in the fall with some tall boots!
Find the High-Neck Stretch Mini Dress in 2 more colors for $70.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tie-Front Mini Dress
This dress is so, so sweet and cozy, thanks to the lightweight textured synthetic fabric it's made of. It's ruched along the bust to accentuate your best parts, a la milkmaid dresses. The adjustable straps make finding your perfect fit a breeze, too. The waist is elastic for utmost comfort.
Shop the Tie-Front Mini Dress in 4 more colors and patterns for $80.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
This poplin dress is dreamy, especially given the smooth blue hue. It's smocked all the way until the drop-waist meets the flowy maxi skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. I like the off-the-shoulder shape to show some skin, plus the elegant puff sleeves for feeling fancy. This A&F dress might work better for formal occasions.
The Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress is also shoppable in a femme floral pattern for $120.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bubble Hem Mini Dress
Bubble skirts are very hot right now, and A&F knows it. This one boasts a fun drop waist and contrasting look. The top half has some back smocking that stretches with you, while the a-line mini skirt feels unbelievably breezy. This dress is strapless, but it also comes with detachable spaghetti straps if you need more security.
The Bubble Hem Mini Dress currently goes for $80.
