9 Essential Pieces For The Smoothest Transition From Summer To Fall Fashion
Do you ever hear of a trend and just think, "This is going to stick around for quite a while"? Because this summer, I definitely thought that on more than one occasion! Whenever I saw mary janes make a come back or the resurgence of the beloved raffia bag, or even the capri craze, I already started envisioning the many ways they can be styled for a fun twist for the fall. If you're as excited as I am for fall style, then keep reading to see our favorite summer trends that we predict will carry through fall; or maybe even longer!
Raffia Bags
Amazon
hatisan Straw Beach Bag
I think this bag will seamlessly flow into fall because hobo bags are always trending year-round! You can use this cute tote as a beach bag, work bag, or even school bag to carry your laptop! To me, it even gives off a high-end luxury vibe that I'm obsessed with lately. And for only $17, I'd say it's definitely a steal.
J.Crew
J.Crew Kayu Mini Rosie Tote
A cute, mini tote has to be perfect all year round, right? Correct! This bag is a timeless staple for me no matter what the weather is! I'm predicting that more and more people will be carrying these bags in the colder months! Add cute linen pants and a lace top and you're good to go!
Cottage Core Dresses
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Sweetheart A-Line Midi Dress
Another trend that I see only getting bigger is cottagecore! Bridgerton brought on the resurgence of this popular trend, and I could see how it would look perfect for fall! Styled above is a great example of cottage-core for fall. Simply go for a darker, more fall-appropriate floral and add on some boots and a belt for the cutest fall look.
Nordstrom
House of CB Tallulah Dress
Another great cottagecore dress that has the perfect shade of pink for fall! It's more of a neutral-colored pink, so it will work for fall where we're wearing darker color palettes. This outfit is totally one I would wear for the fall-time!
Gingham
House of CB
House of CB Gingham Dress
Selfishly, I'm saying that this trend will stick around for fall:
1. Because I love it so much
2. Because I do genuinely think it would look so well paired with coats and boots for fall.
Gingham is just one of those classic prints that's near-timeless. I've seen it evolve over the years, but in this style above it would look so well for fall!
Reformation
Reformation Amelia Gingham Top
Can't you just see this top styled with slingbacks, white denim, and a cute sweater over the top of your shoulders? This outfit will be my go-to throughout the fall season! I love the blue gingham paired with the lace detailing on the edges!
Linen
Reformation
Linen Pants
Don't even try to convince me that linen pants aren't a year-round essential! I wear these constantly, no matter the season! You can wear them with flip flops in the summer or Birkenstocks and a sweater in the fall and winter months! I think linen pants are an essential in everyone's wardrobe.
Capris
Nordstrom
Vince Capri Pants
Capri pants are chic, timeless, and a new staple for me. Because they have that vintage look, I can see them becoming a new classic for so many people. These would work for fall with a long sleeve off-the-shoulder top, but I don't think they'd be too appropriate for winter, so keep that in mind as well!
Nordstrom
Wit & Wisdom White Pants
Wearing white after labor day is cool to me, no matter what anyone says! Especially when it comes in this adorable pair of capris like these here. You'll be giving all the coastal grandmother vibes this fall; which is exactly what I'll be going for!
