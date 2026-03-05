Sarah J. Maas Just Announced 'ACOTAR' Book 6 & 7 Release Dates — & Teased Book 8

Here's the latest update on ACOTAR book 6 — and Sarah J. Maas' book 7 announcement.

Sarah J. Maas has, once again, broken the internet. On March 4, 2026, on an episode of Alex Cooper'spodcast, the author announced that her upcoming book in theseries has actually been split into two books — which means we're gettingand book 7 within the next year!

Is ACOTAR 6 coming out? Sarah J. Maas/Instagram After her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Sarah J. Maas posted on Instagram officially announcing the news that ACOTAR books 6 and 7 are on their way. "I wish I had the words to express how grateful I am - truly, deeply, overwhelmingly grateful - to be able to share this news with you. 💙🩷 In just a few short months, ACOTAR 6 & 7 will be yours!!!" she says. "I know how long you’ve waited. I know how much these characters mean to you. And I also know these stories deserve more than speed and deadlines. They deserve my best self. They deserve the right moment." "When the moment came, what I thought would be one book… very quickly became something else 😭 The story just kept expanding, and I couldn’t wait to share a single part of it any longer!!" she continues. "THANK YOU for your patience! THANK YOU for your passion! THANK YOU for never letting this world fade!!! 🌙✨ I’m so honored by the way you guys have always embraced Prythian as your own. I truly hope it feels like coming home for you like it did for me 💖🎶💖."

Is Sarah J. Maas releasing a book in 2026? Sarah J. Maas/Instagram In addition to the book announcement, SJM also shared their release dates. ACOTAR book 6 will be released on October 27, 2026 and ACOTAR book 7 will be released on January 12, 2027.

What has Sarah J. Maas said about ACOTAR book 6? Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch Sarah J. Maas told Alex Cooper what fans have been waiting so long for the sixth book (because, if you remember, we haven't gotten an ACOTAR book since 2021). "I've been working and working on that. It's been a long time coming," she said. "It took me a while to find the right story and to be in the right head space." And it turns out that when she did finally figure out a story, it was absolutely massive. "The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big — really, really, really big. And as I started writing this ... it came out of me in a way that surprised me," she says. "And by the time I reached the end of part one, it was like 400 pages long."

Will there be a 7th book in the ACOTAR series? Sarah J. Maas/Instagram So not only are we getting two more ACOTAR books in the immediate future, but book 8 is on the way too. The four-part story will be told across three books: part 1 in book 6, parts 2 and 3 in book 7, and part 4 in the unwritten book 8. "It's meant to be read ideally as one massive, massive story as opposed to like, in a trilogy," she explains. "It's not a trilogy. Like arcs aren't wrapped up." "I've never told a story that way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages in, or just like placement on a shelf?" she continued. But, as she explains, the good news is that, "I want that in everyone's hands. And so that's why we're doing this back-to-back release. So there's going to be a lot of ACOTAR in a very short time."

How does ACOTAR book 5 end? Amazon At the end of A Court of Silver Flames, Nesta and Cassian are three days away from their mating ceremony. In addition to giving the couple the House of Wind, Rhys is paying for it all, which is low-key giving Mr. Darcy paying for Lydia and Wickham's wedding. Feyre also offers a present: a portrait of Nesta at the Pass of Enalius. And on the final pages we see the sisters visit their dad's grave — including Nesta for the first time, and she thanks him before they leave.

Stay tuned for even more ACOTAR book news as we get closer to release! Follow Brit + Co on Instagram for more news.