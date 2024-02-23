The Devil Wears Prada Cast Will Present At The 2024 SAG Awards
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
While the Oscars honor every kind of achievement in film, and the Emmys do the same for our favorite TV shows, the SAG Awards honor all kinds of onscreen actors. The biggest series and movies take center stage Saturday February 24, and based on previous years' awards shows, it's sure to be a night of viral moments, funny speeches, and memorable wins. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards!
Who's presenting at the SAG Awards?
Image via 20th Century Fox
After getting a 2007 SAG nomination for her work in The Devil Wears Prada (and an Oscar nom alongside costume designer Patricia Field), Meryl Streep is back at the SAG Awards to present with her co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt! Not only is The Devil Wears Prada a cult classic, workplace drama, and fashion movie all in one, it's also one of the reasons John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are married so thank goodness for that. I can't wait to see what amazing outfits Anne, Emily, and Meryl wear to the SAG Awards!
How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
You can stream the 2024 SAG Awards on February 24 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on Netflix. There's nothing like ordering some takeout, grabbing a little treat, and watching your favorite actors (like Zendaya and Paul Mescal!) from the comfort of your own home. Bring on the pad Thai!
What are the SAG Awards?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the performers who bring our favorite TV shows and movies to life! The SAG Awards honor lead actors, supporting actors, ensemble casts, and stunt ensembles. The SAG Awards was also the first awards show on TV that both acknowledged the work of union members (like SAG-AFTRA) *and* gave awards to ensemble casts.
SAG Awards Movie Nominees
Image via Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures
Motion Picture cast
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Image via Focus Features
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
SAG Awards TV Show Nominees
Image via FX/Hulu
Drama Series Ensemble
Comedy Series Ensemble
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, Beef
Image via Graeme Hunter/HBO
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Check back here for the latest updates on the SAG Awards and follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news!
Lead image via 20th Century Fox
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!