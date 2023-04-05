Taylor Momsen Pulled A Jenny Humphrey & Gave Us The Ultimate "Gossip Girl" Nostalgia
When we first meet Taylor Momsen's Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl, she's a bright-eyed girl with a passion for fashion and a desire to be at the top of Constance Billard's social ladder. But a few seasons — and feuds — later, and Jenny swapped her preppy glam for ripped tights, and by the end of the series has started her own line with Blair Waldorf. We love a good minion to enemy to coworker pipeline.
On April 2, Taylor Momsen (who also played Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Alexandra in Spy Kids 2, absolute throwback queen) returned to an iconic location from the series and posted from the Met Steps.
"This picture feels familiar..." Momsen says in the post. This iconic location has seen is Blair and Serena (and later, Jenny) share breakfast and dish on the latest drama, and we can't help but snap a pic every time we pass the Met.
Momsen wore ripped jeans and a black tee for her visit, plus platform Converse and layered chain necklaces. Jenny — and us — approve! We're obsessed with everything inside the Met, but Gossip Girl definitely solidified its stairs in pop culture history.
Follow us on Twitter and TikTok for the latest pop culture updates!
Lead image via Warner Bros. Television/CBS Television Studios/The CW
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!