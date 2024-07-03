10 Airplane Movies You Won't Be Embarrassed To Watch On Your Flight
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I enjoy every single aspect of a vacation: planning, packing, even the journey itself. But there are few things I love more than settling into a flight with my favorite snacks and a movie. Figuring out exactly what to watch can feel like a hassle when there are dozens of movies to pick from, which is exactly why the Brit + Co team rounded up our favorite airplane movies to watch when you jet off on your own vacay!
Crazy Rich Asians
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Crazy Rich Asians is arguably the best airplane movie of all time (even if some airplanes have started removing it — a travesty!). The story follows Rachel, who joins her boyfriend Nick in Singapore for a wedding...then realizes he's the country's most eligible bachelor. It's got everything we want in our own holiday, including romance, travel, and incredible food.
Ocean's Eight
Warner Bros. Entertainment
I've lost count of how many times I've seen this movie, and it's always a good choice when you want a fun watch! Powerhouse women who team up for the ultimate New York City heist? The Met Gala? Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Mindy Kaling? Count me in.
Eat Pray Love
Sony Pictures Releasing/Columbia Pictures
Even if your summer vacation doesn't include a trip to Italy, your airplane movie can. Eat Pray Love stars Julia Roberts as Liz, a woman who heads to the other side of the world for some soul searching after she realizes how loveless her marriage is. As expected, there's some very tasty food.
Mamma Mia!
Universal Pictures
Mamma Mia really is the gift that keeps on giving. It's an incredible birthday movie, bachelorette party movie, and airplane movie, all in one. The story follows Sophie, who invites all three of her mother's exes to her wedding to figure out which one is her father. And, naturally, they all sing ABBA the entire time.
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Warner Bros. Entertainment/Dungaree Productions
For a nostalgic movie that's all about friendship, growing up, and learning how to stick up for yourself, you HAVE to watch The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which follows Bri, Carmen, Tibby, and Lena. The girls send a single pair of jeans to one another during their first-ever summer apart.
Under the Tuscan Sun
Touchstone Pictures
Diane Lane stars as Frances, a writer who's in serious need of inspiration after her divorce. But instead of going on her own vacation or trying a new dish, she decides to buy a house in Tuscany for a change of scenery. No big deal!
The Devil Wears Prada
20th Century Studios
Fashion, New York City, and the '00s are always a recipe for success, which is why The Devil Wears Prada is one of my favorite airplane movies. Anne Hathaway stars as Andy, whose life get turned upside down when she starts working for magazine mogul Miranda Priestly.
Barbie
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Margot Robbie's Barbie movie follows the titular doll, who has to navigate the real world when her life in Barbieland starts falling apart. Not only did it become THE movie moment of 2023, but it's also an emotional, fun, and colorful summer movie we want to watch all the time.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Warner Bros. Entertainment
If you want to laugh out loud on your flight, then Crazy, Stupid, Love is definitely the airplane movie you want to choose! It perfectly executes its multiple storylines, and the ensemble cast (which includes Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carrell) are pure magic together.
Harry Potter
Warner Bros. Entertainment
There are few things more comforting than Harry Potter, so if you suffer from in-flight nerves (you're not alone TBH!!), then opt for this classic story about a boy who learns he's a wizard.
