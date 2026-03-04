Anyone who's familiar with the Harry Potter fandom has probably heard of the fanfiction called Manacled. Rather than pairing up any of the couples from the HP series, it actually explores a dark romance between Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson in the Warner Brothers films) and Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton). Well, after the success of the story, author SenLinYu reportedly transformed the story into a new dark fantasy book called Alchemised — and we're finally getting a movie adaptation.

“I’m honored by Legendary’s incredible enthusiasm for the project and can’t wait to see the world of Paladia come to life,” SenLinYu told THR in a statement.

Here's everything we know about SenLinYu's new dark fantasy story Alchemised, and the movie adaptation.

What is the Alchemised book about? Alchemised is about an alchemist and healer named Helen Marino, who finds herself at the home of a necromancer. His goal? To figure out what kind of secret memories are hiding in her mind — no matter the cost. Helena finds herself torn between unearthing these memories and figuring out what kind of secrets are hiding in the new world around her.

When does Alchemised come out? We don't have an official release date for the movie yet, but you can read the book now. It was originally published on September 23, 2025.

Who's in the Alchemised cast? The film is still early in the early stages of pre-production, so we won't hear about a cast for a little while. But popular fancasts include Damian Hardung from Maxton Hall, Tom Blyth, or Finn Bennett for Kaine. And for Helena, names like Chase Infiniti, Rachel Zegler, and Alisha Boe have all been mentioned.

Is Alchemised a Harry Potter fanfic? The Hollywood Reporter reports that Alchemised is an updated version of SenLinYu's Harry Potter-inspired story called Manacled. According to the GoodReads description, Manacled takes place in an alternate Harry Potter world where Harry has died in the Battle of Hogwarts and living in Voldemort's world, Hermione is now a surrogate captured by the dark side. And considering she has some secrets locked away in her memory, she's a very important prisoner. (So, yeah, if you think that sounds intense, you would be right).

Is Alchemised a smutty book? Alchemised isn't a smut book in the same way that ACOTAR is considered smut or romance, but there's a very good chance it will have some explicit scenes. Manacled contained trigger warnings for sexual assault and violence, so this might not be a story for the littles or teens in your life.

What do you think about the upcoming Alchemised movie? Who do you think would make a good Helena and Kaine? Let us know on Facebook!