10 Discontinued Aldi Products Shoppers Are Begging To Return

Aldi fans are nothing if not passionate about their favorite finds—and when their go-to product disappears from shelves, they definitely don’t take it lightly. From cult-favorite frozen meals to crave-worthy sweet treats, the retailer has sadly retired some iconic items over the years. Aldi shoppers recently took to Reddit to mourn the loss of their favorite discontinued Aldi products – and beg for them back.

Scroll on for the 10 discontinued Aldi products that live rent-free in shoppers' minds since they disappeared from shelves.

Reddit Earth Grown Vegan Cream Cheese Lots of Aldi's vegan options are dearly missed, including this plant-based cream cheese that was perfect for spreading on toasted bagels.

Walmart Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps "Fell in love with the coconut cashew crisps only to have them leave my life within a matter of weeks," one Aldi shopper said. These crispy and sweet "chips" made such a good healthy snack.

Reddit Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets Though this pick's a seasonal item that only returns occasionally, some shoppers really want it on Aldi's permanent rotation. "I have to stock up on boxes every time the season comes around," one person said on Reddit. "They are so good," another user wrote.

Reddit Casa Mamita Taco Sauces These taco sauces were a huge hit before they were snatched from shelves. "Damn you Aldi for making taco sauce a staple in my diet and then getting rid of it," one shopper said. "Now I'm going to Safeway like a chump twice a month to restock."

Blogspot Belmont Peanut Butter S’mores Ice Cream "BRING. IT. BACK!!!" one person exclaimed, referencing this delicious s'mores-inspired ice cream that's no longer around at Aldi. Laced with peanut butter bits, it combined essentially all the best parts of dessert.

Aldi Vegan Meatballs These plant-based meatballs came up among several vegan Aldi shoppers that truly miss their presence in the freezer aisle. Made with soy protein and flavored with garlic and parsley, they made such a tasty addition to pasta dishes and homemade subs. "They had the best vegan meatballs," one shopper said.

Reddit L’Oven Keto Bagels These keto-friendly bagels were a total steal for Aldi shoppers adhering to a keto diet, but they're hard to come by these days. "The keto bagels. 90 calories for a whole bagel, and they tasted great," one shopper reminisced. "Aldi giveth and Aldi taketh away."

Change.org LiveGFree Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese There's a whole petition to bring back this gluten-free mac. Lots of gluten-free eaters and parents of gluten-free eaters adored this product because it was super easy to prepare. Sadly, it's nowhere to be found at Aldi. "I'd love for them to bring back all the gluten free things they have discontinued: mac and cheese, wraps, hot pockets, bagels, pretzels, and frozen pizza," one shopper commented. "It was all affordable and convenient to get at Aldi instead of needing to visit multiple grocery stores to get GF foods."

Reddit Halloumi Grilling Cheese Halloumi is so good come summertime, but several Aldi shoppers said they haven't seen it in stores for a while. Ideal for grilling and putting on sandwiches and salads (or even adding to grain bowls!), you'll sadly have to go somewhere else like Trader Joe's or Costco to pick up some halloumi.

Aldi Baker's Corner Angel Food Cake Mix One Aldi shopper noted that the now-discontinued angel food cake mix was "the lightest, best tasting angel food cake I've ever eaten!" Sadly, you can't find it in the baking aisle now, but Aldi does have a good array of flavors like white (pictured above), yellow, and chocolate.

