Aldi Shoppers Are Sprinting To Get This “Genius” $10 Summer Essential

It’s safe to say I’m thoroughly obsessed with Aldi’s grocery offerings, but I must admit the real magic lies within their home goods section. From fancy-feeling drinkware to heavenly-smelling candles, the retailer is gearing up for summertime with plenty of fun goodies, including four new novelty pool noodles that I’m absolutely going to have to add to my cart.

The pool noodles in question are not your average water accessory – they’re perfectly themed just in time for summer and are sure to delight everyone at your pool parties. The best part is their $10 price tag, ideal for embracing all things whimsical (and a little silly) this season without breaking your budget.

Scroll on to see Aldi’s brand-new collection of $10 pool noodles for summer!

Aldi Butter Shaped Inflatable Pool Noodle This $10 butter-shaped pool noodle puts traditional floaties to shame. Per Aldi, it provides the "buoyancy of a float with the lightweight feel of a noodle," so it can be used in a multitude of ways – floating, playing, or just relaxing. The fact that this stick is life-sized is just wild, but it makes my foodie self so happy. Now, all I need is a pool...

Aldi Sub Sandwich Shaped Inflatable Pool Noodle Aldi's newest lineup of shaped pool noodles come from BigMouth, who's known for their playful outdoor and poolside accessories. And while all four designs go for $15 from BigMouth, they're available at Aldi for $10! The next design is none other than an entire freakin' sub sandwich, which is just perfect for a pool day – especially one spent with a nice spread of sips, snacks, and sammies! Measuring a little under 5 feet long, it's ideal for hanging onto in the pool as you splash around.

Aldi Giraffe Shaped Inflatable Pool Noodle For all the animal lovers out there, Aldi's delivering with two adorable pool noodle designs, both of which also go for just $10. This cutie giraffe is anything but boring and will truly help you and the fam channel your wild side this summer.

Aldi Alligator Shaped Inflatable Pool Noodle The final pool noodle from Aldi is this inflatable alligator – but don't worry, he won't bite one bit! This friendly guy (also shoppable for $10) will look so sweet sitting in your pool, even when you're not using it to laze and lounge around. All four of the new pool noodle designs are also easily inflatable and deflatable, so you can stow 'em away safely once summer's over!

