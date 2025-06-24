Trader Joe’s Just Dropped A New $5 Frozen Dessert I’ll Be Buying All Summer

As a pistachio-loving gal, I fully flipped out when I heard that Trader Joe’s dropped a pistachio-flavored, gelato-style dessert. Yep – Trader Joe’s Pistachio & Fior Di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert just hit freezers, and my fellow shoppers (slash grocery fanatics) have already deemed it “heaven on earth.” The best part? It promises an authentic Italian gelateria experience for only $5. Yeah, I already know I’ll be buying this all summer long.

Scroll on to discover more about Trader Joe's new frozen pistachio dessert that's perfect for any summer occasion!

Trader Joe's According to Trader Joe’s , the Pistachio & Fior Di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert channels the blissful feeling of picking out two complementary flavors (due gusti in Italian) during a gelato run. The first half of the nearly two-pint container features a rich, nutty, bold, toasty, and semi-savory pistachio flavor that’s then paired with a subtly sweet, lush, and milky fior de latte flavor. Translating from Italian to mean “flower of milk,” fior de latte makes the perfect mellowed-out counterpart to pistachio, so each bite is nicely balanced.



Reddit Tons of Trader Joe’s customers have already expressed their love for the new freezer treat: “It’s good,” one Redditorwrote. “The pistachio flavor is not overwhelming. The texture is like a cross between ice cream and cool whip.” “This is arguably the best dessert I’ve ever had from Trader Joe’s,” someone else commented on Instagram .

Reddit And while others are head over heels, some shoppers remain skeptical about the product’s authenticity: “Curious why it’s called a “gelato style frozen dessert” and not gelato,” one Redditor said . “I bought it and regret it, it is very coconut-oily and tastes pretty fake to me,” someone else said . “I wish I had read the ingredients before I brought it home.” “The primary ingredients of gelato should not be water and coconut oil,” another Reddit user noted .

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt It is important to note that Trader Joe’s version is labeled as ‘gelato-style,’ which means it isn’t identical to actual gelato. The Pistachio & Fior Di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert still emulates the familiar soft and creamy texture of gelato, but it’s not quite the same. It’s also not quite ice cream, either. Gelato typically uses more milk than ice cream and is churned at a slower rate, resulting in a denser texture and more intense flavor. All in all, Trader Joe’s likely settled for easier, cheaper ingredients to get their gelato-style dessert in stores – so expect some obvious texture and flavor variances if you try it out.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Regardless, if you're a sucker for any sort of pistachio desert or cheap, sweet thrills, this $5 frozen treat is a must-try for summer. I could see it being oh-so yummy with a wide variety of pairings: crushed pistachios, some of TJ’s Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios , or even the grocer’s new Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping . It would also work wonderfully with a shot of espresso for affogato or as a light filling between two cookies for a little ‘ice cream’ sandwich action.



