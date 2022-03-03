You Can Make Ice Cream Out Of Lucky Charms, And It's As Delicious As It Sounds
There are quite a few cereals that we can't get enough of, and, you guessed it, Lucky Charms is near the top of the list. We're big fans of the marshmallows, and it turns out that TikTok is too. We know how tempting it is to eat them all, but the next time you grab a box from the store, save those colorful bits and you'll be able to make your own ice cream — which is particularly apropos for St. Patty's Day! Here's how to do it.
@foodbys Lucky Charms Ice Cream🍦✨ sooo good! hope you guys enjoy! #fyp#foryou#aesthetic#VibeZone#luckycharms#icecream#dessert♬ Hidden in the Sand - Tally Hall
We know you're excited about adding the marshmallows to your ice cream, but don't forget about the actual cereal! Soak it in your milk before adding the milk to your mixer so your finished product is infused with as much sugary goodness as possible.
@queenbatterbakery Lucky charms icecream sandwich #fyp#icecream#luckycharms♬ Jersey anniversary - Malcolm B
Once you've got your ice cream, feel free to take it a step further and turn it into an ice cream sandwich! Frozen cookie dough works just as good as the homemade stuff, and you can either make one giant sandwich or a few tiny ones. Make sure you roll the finished sandwich in leftover marshmallows, because why not?
@cheatdayeats lucky ice cream! full recipe on my IG #foodtiktok#tiktokfood#luckycharms#recipes♬ Rasputin (Single Version) - Boney M.
If you love the actual cereal as much as the marshmallows, mix the whole box into your ice cream! Don't worry if you don't have an ice cream maker, just use a regular mixer and freeze it overnight.
@dietitian_danielle 🌈Homemade No-Churn lucky charm ice cream ✨#icecream#homemade#diy#luckycharms#quickrecipes#snack#quickbite#colorful#marshmallow#food♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix] - Conkarah
Consider pulsing your Lucky Charms in a food processor before you add it to your mixer to keep the ice cream on the smoother side. You can experiment with pulsing just the cereal and adding whole marshmallows or vice versa until you figure out what you like.
@lilyghodrati#icemuffin 🍨🧁🍓 #luckycharms#icecream#muffin#homemade#pretty#sweet#tasty#dessert#snack#cool#food#foodie#foodhack#viral#fyp#fy#DIY#yum♬ Look At Me Now - Chris Brown;Lil Wayne;Busta Rhymes
Instead of serving your ice cream in a bowl or a cone, try a muffin! Just cut out a circle, fill with ice cream, and then stuff as much of the muffin over the hole as you can. And of course, you can't forget to cover the top with Lucky Charms marshmallows.
@wild_nightingail_cooking Lucky Charms Ice Cream ☘️🌈☘️ #icecream#lucky#luckycharms#dessert#cereal#stpattysday#fyp#fypシ#homemade#diy♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Not a fan of making your own ice cream? Grab a pint of vanilla from the store and mix in the cereal instead. Then add a bit of green food coloring to take it to the next level. Lucky the Leprechaun would be proud.
Homemade Ice Cream Recipe
Ingredients + Materials
- 2 2/3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 ounces (4 Tablespoons) softened cream cheese
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- Canister, frozen
Instructions
- Make a slurry by mixing two tablespoons of the milk with the cornstarch.
- Whisk the cream cheese and salt until they're smooth, then fill a large bowl with ice water.
- Add what's left of the milk to a 4-quart saucepan with the cream, sugar, and corn syrup. Boil for four minutes over medium-high heat. The timing is super important here so set a timer and keep an eye on it! Also, put this mixture in a larger pot than you think you need so it doesn't boil over.
- Slowly whisk in the cornstarch slurry then bring back to a boil over medium-high heat and cook. Stir for about a minute with a heat-proof spatula until it's slightly thickened. Remove from heat.
- Gradually whisk the hot milk mixture into the cream cheese until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into a one-gallon Ziploc freezer bag. Fold the freezer bag back over a large vase before you pour to minimize the mess.
- Submerge sealed bag in the ice water and let stand, adding more ice as necessary for about 30 minutes until it's cold. Don't skimp on this step! Make sure the mixture is ice-cold before you proceed to the next step. If it's lukewarm or room temperature, your ice cream won't freeze properly.
- Pour the ice cream base into the frozen canister. Be sure to freeze the canister several days before you attempt to make the ice cream.
- Spin until thick and creamy, about 25-30 minutes.
- Pack the ice cream into a storage container, press a sheet of parchment directly on the surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Freeze in the coldest part of your freezer for at least four hours until it's firm. Once the ice cream pulls away from the sides of the canister, you know it's ready to be packed.
Loving these Lucky Charms ice cream recipes? Follow us on Pinterest for more!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!