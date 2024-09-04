6 Life Lessons We Learned From Rory Gilmore's (Many) Mistakes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Gilmore Girls might provide us with comfort, but it also provides us with plenty of guidance. Whether it influences us in a silly way, like adding "Oy! With the poodles already" to our daily vocabulary, or it inspires us to write our own book like Rory does in A Year in the Life, there's no doubt that this is one powerful TV show. And whether you love Rory Gilmore or you think she's totally spoiled, there are quite a few life lessons we can learn from her journey as a character. Here are the top 6.
Welcome The People You Love & Respect Into Your Decisions
Without a doubt, the most painful part of Gilmore Girls is when Lorelei and Rory have their big fight after Rory drops out of Yale, and don't talk for months during season 5 and 6. While fights are often a two-way street, there is something to be said for the fact the argument follows a huge life-altering decision that Rory made without Lorelai. While she's an adult who is able to make her own decisions, it's important to know when a decision should be made on its own — and when you should seek guidance.
Don't Miss Important Celebrations
Speaking of honoring the people you love, the episode where Rory goes to see Jess in New York has always bothered me because of the fact that Rory ends up totally missing Lorelai's graduation (when she could have gone to NYC any other day!). This is such a huge moment in Lorelai's life and in the show and Rory's just...not there. When you know your family and friends' love languages, you know what will make them feel the most loved, but also what will hurt them the most. And this one episode reminds me to make sure my priorities are in order, and to always check my calendar.
Don't Avoid Hard Conversations
Rory would've avoided so much drama and heartache (for herself and others) if she had been honest with her boyfriends instead of cheating on them. While she's with Dean, she kisses Jess. When she's with Logan, she also kisses Jess. Plus, she ends up sleeping with Dean after he's married to another woman. While these choices aren't the direct cause of all her relationship problems, Rory's tendency to avoid conflict only makes her problems worse.
Be Overprepared
One of my least favorite moments from A Year in the Life is when Rory, who's supposedly a journalist, shows up to a super important meeting without any pitches. Not a single one! She doesn't come across as confident or self-assured, and it feels like she expects everyone in her adult life to coddle her the way her grandparents (and sometimes Lorelai) did. While these moments are cringy, they do serve as a good reminder to be prepared. And when you realize you're not? Hold your chin high.
Pretending To Be The Main Character Is Fun — Until It Hurts Someone
Even the most dedicated Gilmore Girls fan will admit Rory is pretty spoiled. I have to admit that if I was Rory Gilmore, with an entire town that loved me, my ego might be pretty big. But watching her disrupt an entire class by freaking out about a missed test in one episode, and then pitching a fit about a student taking "her" study tree in another shows that Rory has no real understanding that she's not the main character everywhere she goes. And assuming everyone will bend to her will makes life very difficult.
Not Believing In Herself
But perhaps Rory's greatest mistake is allowing the opinion of someone like Mitchum Huntzberger, who Rory has no relationship, history, or mentorship with, to totally derail her life. While straight-up telling her she's not journalist material isn't the kindest choice, Rory allows his words to influence everything she thinks and does instead of proving them wrong.
What do you think Rory Gilmore's biggest mistake was? What's the most special life lesson you've taken from Gilmore Girls? Let us know in the comments!
