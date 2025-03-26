Aldi vs. Trader Joe’s: This 1 Store Will Absolutely Save You More Money

An Aldi fan on Reddit recently compared the cost of their grocery list at Aldi to several major stores, and we’re absolutely floored by the results. One of our favorite places to go even ended up being 71% more expensive than Aldi – yikes!But in this economy, we can believe it.

Of course, if we're talking about grocery stores, we can’t forget to mention Trader Joe’s! Not only do we love TJ’s for their notoriously quirky vibe and fun new finds, we opt to shop there because it’s seemingly affordable (keyword here being seemingly).

We calculated the cost of a similar grocery list at Trader Joe’s to the Aldi’s one on Reddit, and the final tally was a bit… shocking.

Scroll on to see which retailer wins for affordability in the Trader Joe’s vs. Aldi debate!

Aldi The original poster on Reddit , an Aldi fan for sure, totaled up a basic grocery list consisting of 22 items from Aldi and concluded: “All I can say is, wow. I know I’m preaching to the choir here but these savings are insane.”

Whole Foods The Redditor also provided grocery list totals for several other popular grocery stores to compare the Aldi list to. They also made sure to note that they get their grocery shopping done in the Chicagoland area, so that could definitely explain why the numbers may be a little different where you live. Knowing that, here’s what they came up with: Aldi: $60.40

$60.40 Walmart: $74.80 (24% higher)

$74.80 (24% higher) Jewel: $83.90 (39% higher)

$83.90 (39% higher) Whole Foods: $103.51 (71% higher)

Aldi vs. Trader Joe's: The Price Comparison Trader Joe's Aldi’s total came to $58.75 without tax, while the Trader Joe’s total ended up clocking in at $68.14 without tax for (mostly) similar items on the Aldi list. That means that TJ’s only came to cost $9.39 more than Aldi for a very comparable haul. 🤔

Aldi So, who really wins the Aldi vs. Trader Joe’s debate? If you were to measure it solely by the numbers, it’d be Aldi – though the margins aren’t as big as they are at, say, Whole Foods (71% more, remember?!) or drastically big in general.



Aldi vs. Trader Joe's: Who's The Winner? Trader Joe's Both Aldi and Trader Joe's definitely have their respective charms. While Aldi boasts a fan-favorite ‘aisle of shame’ and a streamlined store design, Trader Joe’s never stops the flow of fun, new products that keep fans in a chokehold. If you’re set on choosing a clear winner, we say go with your heart – going off of this basic comparison, you’ll honestly end up spending a similar amount of money shopping at Aldi vs. Trader Joe’s.

