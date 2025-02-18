9 Mistakes To Avoid At Trader Joe's, According To Someone Who Visits Weekly

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

how to style skinny jeans
Style & Shopping

The 5 “Most Flattering” Ways To Style Your Skinny Jeans In 2025

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Have "No Regrets" About Controversial 'SNL50' Special Appearance: "Nothing To Hide"

brandon sklenar addresses blake lively justin baldoni feud
Celebrity News

Um, Brandon Sklenar Just Spoke On Whether He's Team Justin Or Team Blake (Yes, Really)

wuthering heights movie
Movies

The Shocking First Look At 'Wuthering Heights' Is SO 'Saltburn' Coded

weekly tarot reading february 18
Astrology

Your "Powerful" Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 18!

holland movie nicole kidman
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Thriller Is For 'Little Fires Everywhere' Fans

Free People Spring Dresses
Style Trends & Inspo

15 “Flattering” Free People Spring Dresses To Brighten Up Your Closet

a court of thorns and roses canceled news
TV

No! Hulu Just Canceled 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' TV Series

Trader Joe’s Body Butter
Beauty News

Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An “Amazing” $7 Dupe Of This Popular Body Butter

why you're judging how friends spending money
Financial Wellbeing

4 Reasons You're Lowkey Obsessed With How Your Friends Spend Money

Mental Exercises
Lifestyle

8 Mental Exercises to Keep Your Mind Sharp as You Age

Weekly Horoscope February 16
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope For February 16-23 Is Totally "Revitalizing"

Anthropologie President's Day Sale 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

15 “Stunning” Anthropologie Finds – All 40% Off For President’s Day Weekend!

Foods You Should Never Freeze
Food

8 Foods You Should Never Freeze (I'm Serious)

White Sneakers
Shoes & Accessories

10 “Trendy” White Sneakers Every Shoe Lover Needs In Their Closet

solo date ideas
Self Care

14 Solo Date Ideas to Reconnect With Yourself (Because You Deserve It)

Don’t be that person.

9 Mistakes To Avoid At Trader Joe's, According To Someone Who Visits Weekly

Trader Joe's Mistakes
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 18, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

I’m an avid believer that Trader Joe’s is more than just a grocery store – it’s an entire experience. From their quirky branding to cult-favorite snacks, it’s easy to see why so many people (including myself) love it.

Because Trader Joe’s is not your ordinary grocer, there are a handful of unspoken and little-known rules for shopping there. These are the 9 most common mistakes that can cost you time, money, and delicious discoveries.

Make the most of your next Trader Joe’s trip by watching out for these 9 mistakes!

Trader Joe's Tote Bags

Meredith Holser

1. Not bringing reusable bags

Not toting along your reusable tote bags to Trader Joe’s is a huge no-no. Not only are you helping reduce excess waste by opting out of plastic or paper bags, you’ll be able to carry your haul home with style and ease.

TJ’s even encourages you to BYOB (bring your own bags) with plenty of fun tote bag designs.

Ravleen Kaur / Dupe

2. Not looking at the new arrivals section

Most Trader Joe’s stores will feature their new arrivals on an end cap or two, so make sure you stop by the section so you can be the first of your friends to discover amazing TJ’s products! You don’t want to miss out, do you?!

Trader Joe's Flowers

Taylor Musser / Dupe

3. Not asking Trader Joe's workers for help

I almost always have to ask Trader Joe’s workers for some extra help when I shop there, whether it’s because I can’t find a certain item or I want their expert recommendation on a substitute.

Oftentimes, Trader Joe’s employees know tons of shopping secrets, tips and tricks, and amazing product recommendations you might've missed otherwise. And they’re usually super kind people – so don’t be afraid to talk to them!
Trader Joe's Store

Trader Joe's

4. Shopping during peak hours

This is a mistake I’ll never make again: shopping at Trader Joe’s during peak hours. Typically, the stores around my part of town get really busy and packed on Saturday and Sunday mornings, infusing my day with a special kind of chaos and stress that’s simply not needed – so I tend to go at other “off” times.

If you frequent TJ’s like I do, you know how crazy it can get, especially from just looking at the parking lot. To avoid the frenzy and people-y vibes entirely, plan your next trip during a weekday – preferably in the morning or early afternoon!

Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer

Meredith Holser

5. Ignoring the Fearless Flyer

Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer is your one-way ticket to discovering all the tasty new offerings they come up with on a monthly basis. Formatted like a cute lil’ newspaper, it’s often full of pairing ideas and tips and tricks for your fave TJ’s items – you’d be crazy to miss it! You can find the Fearless Flyer onlineand in print at your local Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Checkout

Emily Wall / Dupe

6. Saying ‘no’ to free samples

Because who can deny a free sample?! If you time your next TJ’s run right, you might just catch a generous employee sharing the TJ’s love behind a sample counter. Plus, a lot of the samples they give out are from new drops, so you won’t ever miss out on the latest and greatest by stopping for samples!

Trader Joe's Beauty Section

Meredith Holser

7. Skipping the beauty section

If you care even just a little bit about skincare products (and saving money), you just have to take a look-see at Trader Joe’s beauty section. From Summer Fridays lip balm and Sol de Janeiro body butter dupes to luxe-feeling serums and moisturizers, TJ’s selection is typically cheaper than your average Ulta or Sephora, but a lot of the products deliver the same results with nearly the same ingredients and packaging.

Trader Joe's Cart

Emma Ripperdan / Dupe

8. Not putting your cart away

Spoiler alert – you’re responsible for your own cart at Trader Joe’s (like any other grocery store). Don’t just leave it behind at the checkout line or sitting lazily by your car once you’re done with it! Most TJ’s have cart returns in their parking lots and at the front door.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's

9. Rushing your shopping trip

This may be widely known, but Trader Joe’s is the kind of store where it pays to browse around – you never know what hidden gems you’ll find by carefully combing through their aisles!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more grocery shopping tips + tricks!

grocery shoppinggrocery storetrader joe'sfood newsfood
The Conversation (1)
Matt
Matt
18 Feb, 2025

The Latest

brandon sklenar addresses blake lively justin baldoni feud
Celebrity News

Um, Brandon Sklenar Just Spoke On Whether He's Team Justin Or Team Blake (Yes, Really)

Mental Exercises
Lifestyle

8 Mental Exercises to Keep Your Mind Sharp as You Age

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Have "No Regrets" About Controversial 'SNL50' Special Appearance: "Nothing To Hide"

Trader Joe’s Body Butter
Beauty News

Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An “Amazing” $7 Dupe Of This Popular Body Butter