9 Mistakes To Avoid At Trader Joe's, According To Someone Who Visits Weekly

I’m an avid believer that Trader Joe’s is more than just a grocery store – it’s an entire experience. From their quirky branding to cult-favorite snacks , it’s easy to see why so many people (including myself) love it.

Because Trader Joe’s is not your ordinary grocer, there are a handful of unspoken and little-known rules for shopping there. These are the 9 most common mistakes that can cost you time, money, and delicious discoveries.

Make the most of your next Trader Joe’s trip by watching out for these 9 mistakes!

Meredith Holser 1. Not bringing reusable bags Not toting along your reusable tote bags to Trader Joe’s is a huge no-no. Not only are you helping reduce excess waste by opting out of plastic or paper bags, you’ll be able to carry your haul home with style and ease. TJ’s even encourages you to BYOB (bring your own bags) with plenty of fun tote bag designs.

Ravleen Kaur / Dupe 2. Not looking at the new arrivals section Most Trader Joe’s stores will feature their new arrivals on an end cap or two, so make sure you stop by the section so you can be the first of your friends to discover amazing TJ’s products! You don’t want to miss out, do you?!

Taylor Musser / Dupe 3. Not asking Trader Joe's workers for help I almost always have to ask Trader Joe's workers for some extra help when I shop there, whether it's because I can't find a certain item or I want their expert recommendation on a substitute. Oftentimes, Trader Joe's employees know tons of shopping secrets, tips and tricks, and amazing product recommendations you might've missed otherwise. And they're usually super kind people – so don't be afraid to talk to them!

Trader Joe's 4. Shopping during peak hours This is a mistake I’ll never make again: shopping at Trader Joe’s during peak hours. Typically, the stores around my part of town get really busy and packed on Saturday and Sunday mornings, infusing my day with a special kind of chaos and stress that’s simply not needed – so I tend to go at other “off” times. If you frequent TJ’s like I do, you know how crazy it can get, especially from just looking at the parking lot. To avoid the frenzy and people-y vibes entirely, plan your next trip during a weekday – preferably in the morning or early afternoon!

Meredith Holser 5. Ignoring the Fearless Flyer Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer is your one-way ticket to discovering all the tasty new offerings they come up with on a monthly basis. Formatted like a cute lil’ newspaper, it’s often full of pairing ideas and tips and tricks for your fave TJ’s items – you’d be crazy to miss it! You can find the Fearless Flyer online and in print at your local Trader Joe’s.

Emily Wall / Dupe 6. Saying ‘no’ to free samples Because who can deny a free sample?! If you time your next TJ’s run right, you might just catch a generous employee sharing the TJ’s love behind a sample counter. Plus, a lot of the samples they give out are from new drops, so you won’t ever miss out on the latest and greatest by stopping for samples!

Meredith Holser 7. Skipping the beauty section If you care even just a little bit about skincare products (and saving money), you just have to take a look-see at Trader Joe’s beauty section . From Summer Fridays lip balm and Sol de Janeiro body butter dupes to luxe-feeling serums and moisturizers, TJ’s selection is typically cheaper than your average Ulta or Sephora, but a lot of the products deliver the same results with nearly the same ingredients and packaging.

Emma Ripperdan / Dupe 8. Not putting your cart away Spoiler alert – you’re responsible for your own cart at Trader Joe’s (like any other grocery store). Don’t just leave it behind at the checkout line or sitting lazily by your car once you’re done with it! Most TJ’s have cart returns in their parking lots and at the front door.

Trader Joe's 9. Rushing your shopping trip This may be widely known, but Trader Joe’s is the kind of store where it pays to browse around – you never know what hidden gems you’ll find by carefully combing through their aisles!

