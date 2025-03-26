Everyone's Losing It Over Spencer & Alex's "Heartbreaking" '1923' Plot: "I'm Broken"

We knew when 1923 ended that Alex and Spencer would have to fight their way back to each other in season 2. After I interviewed Alex herself, actress Julia Schlaepfer, and learned that she "barely" spent timewith Brandon Sklenar on set, I realized they wouldn't share many scenes — but I didn't realize that apparently, their separation would last the entire season. It's pretty heartbreaking TBH! Plus, based on the very passionate comments Brit + Co's interview has gotten, no one else realized they'd be separated this long either.

Here's what 1923 fans are saying about Spencer and Alex in season 2 of the show, currently airing on Paramount+ every Sunday.

Do Spencer and Alex get back together in 1923 season 2? Alex and Spencer are still apart as of season 2 episode 5, and Julia Schlaepfer told Brit + Co in her 1923 interview that her and Brandon Sklenar's filming schedules were "very separate." "I mean, we block shot as well, so we were all kind of coming in at different times to film, but no, we did not [see each other a lot," she says. "Season one we spent all our time together, this season we barely spent any time together. It was very much like, suddenly we were ripped apart. But that's what the characters are going through."

And now that we're approaching episode 6 and they still aren't together, some passionate fans are starting to lose their cool. (Same, TBH). "Them together was the only thing that made 1923 good," one user said in the comments of our TikTok video, while another adds, "Well this is not ok. I need major Spencer and Alex love story episodes." "I'm broken," a third user adds. "If only we could have a Spencer and Alex spinoff show." Although I agree with another user who theorizes that we'll see Spencer finally return home in the finale. "You just know all of season 2 will be him getting to Montana and showing up in the last episode," they say.

What happened to Spencer and Alex on 1923? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ At the end of 1923 season 1, Alex and Spencer got separated on their ship to America; after a duel with Alex's ex-fiancé Arthur led to Arthur's death, Spencer got kicked off the boat and Alex got locked in her room. Now with no supplies and barely any money to their name, both Alex and Spencer are trying to get to Montana — and hoping they find the other one there.

Check out The Only Guide You Need To Watching 1923 Season 2 Before The Epic Finale so you don't miss a single moment — and you can see Alex and Spencer reunite (hopefully sooner rather than later)!