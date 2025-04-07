Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

This isn't the last time we'll see this family.

Is '1923' Season 3 Coming? What To Know About The Duttons' Future — & The Next 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs.

1923 season 3
Trae Patton/Paramount+
Apr 07, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

The 1923 season finale probably left you with a lot of emotions and a few questions thanks to its emotional end. Namely: Is there a season 3 of 1923 coming out? Here's everything we know about whether there will be a third installment of Taylor Sheridan's hit show. Plus, the other Yellowstone spinoffs you can look forward to!

Here's everything you need to know about whether 1923 season 3 is coming.

Is there a season 3 of 1923 coming out?

Paramount+ hasn't officially confirmed or denied that 1923 season 3 is coming, but it sounds like season 2 was the final installment.

“It’s bookend," Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude.”

Taylor Sheridan also called 1923 a two-part narrative in an interview with Deadline. So it looks like the 1923 season finale is also a series finale!

Who's in the 1923 season 3 cast?

1923 brandon sklenar and julia schlaepfer

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

If there was a world in which we got a 1923 season 3, I'm sure we'd see the return of three of our favorites:

  • Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton: owner and protector of the Yellowstone ranch.
  • Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton: Jacob's wife and partner.
  • Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton: Jacob's nephew and John's father.

What happened to Alex and Spencer in 1923?

The end of 1923 saw Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) give birth to another Dutton baby (all but confirmed to be John Dutton II, the father of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III) before succumbing to the effects of hypothermia. She dies in Spencer's (Brandon Sklenar) arms, and he goes off with Jacob (played by Harrison Ford) to enact revenge on Donald Whitfield. The Duttons kill Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and set his home on fire.

And as the narration from Isabel May's Elsa Dutton tells us, Spencer never married again. And 45 years later, he lies at her grave and seemingly passes away. The very end of 1923 reunites the couple in a dreamy, heavenly party where they can dance together forever.

Julia told USA Today how special is was for her that Alex got a spot in the Dutton graveyard, saying, "It's such an honor. I know that everyone will be so upset about being a part of the Dutton family cemetery."

What is the next series after 1923?

There are a few TV shows you can watch after 1923, but there are also some more Yellowstone spinoffs on their way!

  • The Madison follows a New York family who now live in central Montana's Madison River valley. The cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Beau Garrett.
  • A spinoff about Yellowstone's Rip and Beth is in development.
  • 1944is also in development, and is sure to show off the Yellowstone ranch the tail end of World War II. We're sure to see the return of Spencer Dutton and John Dutton II, just played by different characters.

Um, Julia Schlaepfer Told Us Spencer & Alex Would "Barely" Reunite Before '1923' Season 2 Premiered

