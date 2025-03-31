Everything You Need To Know About The '1923' Season Finale After THAT Death

We're over halfway through 1923 season 2 and there is so much to talk about — like Cara getting attacked by a wolf in the middle of the night, Spencer getting roped into a plot to uncover a whiskey operation, and Alexandra getting stalked and attacked multiple times in her journey. Wow. There's one more episode before the 1923 finale on April 6, 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the 1923 season 2 finale, airing on Paramount+ April 6, 2025.

Where can I watch the 1923 finale? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The 1923 season finale will air on April 6, 2025 on Paramount+. New episodes of 1923 season 2 air on Paramount+ Sunday at 12 AM EST, which means if you live on the west coast, you get new episodes on Saturday nights!

How many episodes of 1923 are there? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 1923 season 2 premiered on February 23, 2025, and it's going to have 7 episodes total: Season 2, Episode 1 "The Killing Season" premiered February 23, 2025

"The Killing Season" premiered February 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "The Rapist Is Winter" premiered March 2, 2025

"The Rapist Is Winter" premiered March 2, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" premiered March 9, 2025

"Wrap Thee in Terror" premiered March 9, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Journey the Rivers of Iron" premiered March 16, 2025

"Journey the Rivers of Iron" premiered March 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Only Gunshots to Guide Us" premiered March 23, 2025

"Only Gunshots to Guide Us" premiered March 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters" premiered March 30, 2025

"The Mountain Teeth of Monsters" premiered March 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "A Dream and a Memory" premieres April 6, 2025

Who's in the 1923 season 2 cast? Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ There's a good chance you're familiar with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, but the whole 1923 cast in incredible! Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton: Dutton patriarch and a protector of the Yellowstone ranch.

as Jacob Dutton: Dutton patriarch and a protector of the Yellowstone ranch. Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton: a hardworking and kind woman who's Jacob's wife.

as Cara Dutton: a hardworking and kind woman who's Jacob's wife. Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton: Jacob and Cara's nephew who's making his way back to the ranch.

as Spencer Dutton: Jacob and Cara's nephew who's making his way back to the ranch. Julia Schlaepfer as Alex Dutton: Spencer's new wife, and a spunky and resourceful woman making her way to America on her own from England.

as Alex Dutton: Spencer's new wife, and a spunky and resourceful woman making her way to America on her own from England. Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Dutton: a kind yet determined young woman who's married to Jack.

as Elizabeth Dutton: a kind yet determined young woman who's married to Jack. Darren Mann as Jack Dutton: Jacob and Cara's great-nephew who lives with them on the Yellowstone ranch.

as Jack Dutton: Jacob and Cara's great-nephew who lives with them on the Yellowstone ranch. Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater: an Indigenous young woman who's on the run after escaping a Catholic assimilation school.

as Teonna Rainwater: an Indigenous young woman who's on the run after escaping a Catholic assimilation school. Jennifer Carpenter as Marshal Mamie Fossett: a U.S. Marshal who crosses paths with Spencer on his journey.

as Marshal Mamie Fossett: a U.S. Marshal who crosses paths with Spencer on his journey. Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton: one of Jacob's sworn enemies dead set on taking the Duttons down.

as Banner Creighton: one of Jacob's sworn enemies dead set on taking the Duttons down. Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield: a snaky businessman who has Jacob and the Duttons under his thumb.

as Donald Whitfield: a snaky businessman who has Jacob and the Duttons under his thumb. Isabel May as Elsa Dutton: Spencer's sister from 1883 who serves as narrator.

What happened to Jack Dutton in 1923? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ To everyone's shock, Jack Dutton died in 1923 season 2, episode 6, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters." While Jacob and a couple men set off to meet Spencer at the train station, Jack was instructed to stay at the Yellowstone ranch to defend the house, as well as Cara and Elizabeth. But when he chose to leave anyway, Jack was met with two of Whitfield's men, who shot and killed him. Actor Darren Mann admitted the death made him "angry, sad and frustrated," telling People that "There must've been four or five people who went down just right there in that one episode. Death everywhere."

Where did 1923 season 2 film? Lo Smith/Paramount+ 1923 season 2 filmed around Texas in 2024, and began filming in Austin on July 17 according to My San Antonio. Filming locations also included Lockhart and Bartlett, Texas.

How does 1923 connect to Yellowstone? Lauren Smith/Paramount+ 1923 is a Yellowstone prequel series from creator Taylor Sheridan (so is 1883!). The Duttons we see in 1923 are the ancestors of John Dutton III, Beth Dutton, Jamie Dutton, and Kayce Dutton.

Check Brit + Co for the latest TV news and subscribe to see our new podcast Yap City ahead of the 1923 season finale — you won't want to miss our 1923 season 2 ending explainer!

This post has been updated.