If your holiday shopping list is already miles long, this Prime Day is the perfect excuse to start checking it off early without blowing your budget. Amazon’s massive sale event is packed with hidden gems that make thoughtful, affordable gifts for everyone on your list (even those hard-to-shop-for ones). These under-$20 Amazon gift ideas are all easy on your wallet and guaranteed to impress your loved ones.

Scroll on to shop 8 quick, easy, and impressive Amazon gift ideas you can snag right now for $20 or less!

Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Lip balms are always good go-to gifts for the beauty lovers in your life. You can really never have too many tubes, especially given the cold and dry winter weather. This berry-inspired formula from Laneige supplies superior hydration and feels fancy all the while for just $13 (was $19).

Amazon Dalinda Corduroy Lunch Bag This adorable insulated lunch bag comes in so many fun colors and patterns to suit any giftee. Whether they're bringing it to the office or packing a little picnic, they'll adore how easy it is to carry and how stylish it looks as they tote it around.

Amazon Anrabess Striped Gingham Pants Cozy season has landed, and these soft gingham pants are sure to match with all of their holiday outfit plans. Movie marathon, here we come.

Amazon Holler And Glow Miami Wave Salted Caramel Body & Hair Mist This dupe of a popular summery scent will instantly transport them to warmer weather, even in the thick of the holiday season. It carries delectable notes of salted caramel, vanilla, and coconut to sweeten things up. Snag it for just $8 (was $10) right now.

Amazon Leather Passport Holder If you know they've got a big trip on the docket, this passport holder makes such a thoughtful and practical gift. You can find it in multiple colors and patterns to suit their personal style for only $10! If you wanted to complete their travel set, gift this pick alongside some packing cubes or a TSA-friendly backpack.

Amazon Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Deodorant This luxe deodorant feels special without trying too hard, thanks to the minimalist packaging design and elevated santal scent. Normally $20, it's on sale for $16 and makes a nice stocking stuffer for anyone who's obsessed with beauty products and alluring aromas.

Amazon Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers We guarantee they won't want to slip these fuzzy slippers ($17, was $36) off their feet the moment they try them on. They're fitted with a memory foam insole that makes the wearing experience all the more cozy. We'd gift these alongside some calming tea and a nice book for maximum sit-by-the-fire vibes.

Amazon Saltair Body Oil As the ultimate end cap to a hot, steamy bath, this dreamy-smelling body oil will nourish their dry skin and leave them glowing amidst the dull winter weather. This luxe, stocking stuffer-ready bottle is on sale for $19!

