Nothing welcomes in warmer weather like a spring wedding guest dress! Their light, airy, and ethereal styles give way to the whimsy and optimism of the season — and TBH I'm looking for any excuse to wear these dresses to wedding after wedding. So while I wait for your invitation, here are all the adorable spring wedding guest dresses I'm adding to my cart this year!

Scroll to see our favorite spring wedding guest dresses for 2025!

Mac Duggal Multicolor Strapless Brocade Floral Gown With Ruffle Hem This gorgeous little number just is spring, from the dainty bright colors to the beautiful flower detailing. Plus, the warmer weather is perfect for showing a little shoulder! This is definitely my favorite of the bunch.

Lulus Nadra Light Blue Satin Jacquard One-Shoulder Maxi Dress I've been obsessed with jacquard lately, and it works so well with this powder blue. The balance of the one shoulder and the side slit on either side of the dress adds the perfect symmetry to what may be considered asymmetrical look, too!

Nordstrom After Six Pleated Cap Sleeve Charmeuse Gown Speaking of the Oscars red carpet, Andrew Garfield made brown look effortlessly chic on the carpet this year. (Am I taking my spring wedding guest dress inspiration from two guys? Yep — inspiration can come from anywhere, y'all!)

Anthropologie BHLDN Tessa Halter V-Neck High-Shine Satin Maxi Dress Sage green is seriously the perfect color for a spring soirée! I love the lily details down the front of the dress, and the satin fabric just looks so light and chic.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Twisted Shoulder Maxi Dress Ever since I saw Meg in Hercules, I knew I wanted the perfect slouchy Greek-inspired dress. This Banana Republic maxi dress is giving all that and then some!

Mac Duggal Mac Duggal Black Crepe Sleeveless Beaded V Neck Gown With Bow I know black doesn't exactly exude spring, but I think the floral, beaded embellishments really take this dress there. As a New Yorker, I basically wear black all the time, so it's nice to have an option that actually suits the season!

Nordstrom Adrianna Papell Foiled Trumpet Gown Okay, you may think, "Hm...this is basically the butter yellow dress you dropped in above," but you would be wrong. The foiled pattern on this dress add a unique elegance to the look that definitely differentiates it from the other gown. Plus, a halter top is so springy — I can't help but have more than one in this roundup!

Lulu's Lulu's Gemmi Light Blue Satin Jacquard Drop Waist Maxi Dress Drop waist dresses are EVERYTHING right now. So pairing that with the light blue jacquard I already love so much? Yeah, you've got a real winner with this gown.

Anthropologie V. Chapman Vera Ruffle-Strap Corset Side-Slit Midi Dress Corsets are still very much in right now. I love how dainty and delicate this dress looks, while still being a darker navy blue. Again, it's giving a great option for the girlies who don't exactly love a spring pastel, but still wanna adopt a lighter feel to their look!

Abercrombie The A&F Giselle Drop-Waist Maxi Dress Butter yellow + a drop waist + a strapless neckline? That's a recipe for elegance you just can't pass up! I can totally picture dancing the night away in this stunning pleated skirt!

