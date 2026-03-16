Amazon's 2026 Big Spring Sale is on the horizon, and the savviest shoppers already know that the best deals often drop way before before the bigger crowds start to surf the retailer's site. The best early deals part of the event aren't about filling your cart with $10 trinkets. They actually include top-tier tech, kitchen appliances, and more at a fraction of their usual retail price.

We scoured the best early Big Spring Sale deals and found seven must-haves—from noise-canceling headphones to the gold standard of stand mixers—that are already at their lowest price of 2026 so far.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Amazon's 2026 Big Spring Sale, plus the best early deals to shop now before the sale really ramps up.

When is the 2026 Amazon Big Spring Sale? Amazon Last year's event went live in late March, and 2026's Big Spring Sale is right on track. Amazon's Big Spring Sale for 2026 will run from March 25 to 31, but early deals are available to shop now. The event is similar to the retailer's massive Prime Day effort, though the Big Spring Sale often lasts longer. This gives you ample time to bookmark the deals you're most excited about and monitor them for their best sale prices. The top discounts include:· Up to 50% off Amazon Outlet

Up to 40% off fashion

Up to 30% off beauty

Up to 40% off Easter

Up to 35% off kitchen

Up to 25% off home

Up to 30% off lawn and garden

Up to 25% off grocery

What are the best early deals for 2026? Amazon The best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals for 2026 include steep discounts on high-ticket items like espresso machines, stand mixers, tech accessories, air purifiers, and vacuums. We've curated the top early deals for you right here.

Top Early Deals To Shop From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Canceling Headphones Got travel plans coming up? You're going to want a pair of noise-canceling headphones like these, especially if you're hopping on a plane and want to get through the entire airport experience stress-free. This Sony model eliminates extra noise from the outside world, plus it comes equipped with an excellent microphone and easy touch controls when you need to toggle between calls, movies, and music. Shop them on early deal now for $243 (was $399.99).

Amazon Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System This shopper-loved hair tool is bound to be a top-shopped item while Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs. Simultaneously drying and styling your hair, it allows you to get a salon-worthy blowout right at home. It leverages Shark's powerful technology to get the job done quick with minimal damage to your locks. It's on early deal now for $299.99 (was $399.99).

Amazon Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel Cookware 12 Piece Pots & Pans Set This pots and pans set has everything you need for a well-rounded kitchen. If you've been considering a huge overhaul of your cookware, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is loaded with amazing deals like this one. Shop the 12-piece set for $279.99 (was $329.99).

Amazon Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner This Brit + Co-approved cleaning device is ideal for tackling small stains on rugs, carpets, and even car seats. No more sending your stuff to the cleaner or driving all the way to the self-serve car wash—you can get all your needed cleaning done with ease because this appliance also comes with a powerful cleaning solution. Unlike traditional carpet cleaners, this small one is super easy to lug around and stow away. Find it on early deal for $84.99 (was $99.99).

Amazon Levoit Large Air Purifier Spring is the perfect time to upgrade your air purifier game, especially since everything outside is blooming, inducing all the sneezes and sniffles. A high-quality model like this one ensures all the outside allergens don't make it inside. Bonus points if you're a pet parent—this pick obliterates the excess dander and odors floating around your home for a fresh feel. It's now on early deal for $113.95 (was $139.99).

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Pro An air fryer can totally transform your kitchen and truly come in handy if you're more of a convenience cooker or are often short on time (and energy). This 'pro' model from Cosori can handle up to 5 quarts of contents for speedy, light-oil cooking when you need it most. Plus, it comes with a recipe book that's packed with easy dishes for the whole fam. Find it on early deal now for $89.95 (was $99.99).

Amazon Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine In case you've ever dreamed of being your own barista, your time is now. This highly-rated espresso machine is currently on sale for $799.95, down from an original price of $999.95. It has the capability to grind beans, brew strong espresso, and steam milk so you can craft your go-to coffee recipe with ease (and without spending cafe prices).

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This post has been updated.