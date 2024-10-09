12 Way Too Cute Dresses That Flatter All Body Types
If you need an instant mood boost, cute dresses are the way to go. Nothing brings me joy like putting on an adorable mini or a flowy maxi, especially on days where I might not feel my absolute best. It's a special challenge to not only find cute dresses that fit my vibe, but also my body – to a tee. If there's one place I'm shopping for cute dresses for my curves, it's Amazon – and they have so many styles available right now. Scroll on for 12 cute dresses I found that will flatter your figure (and mine) for an unbeatable price!
Amazon
Ewedoos Tennis Dress
Nothing snatches you up quite like a workout dress. This stretchy, shaping mini supports your figure with built-in shorts (they have side pockets!) and a removable bra, which also help add coverage where you need it most. It even has adjustable straps that cross in the back for an eye-catching factor when you're not layering up with a cardigan or jacket.
Amazon
Prettygarden Swiss Dot Ruffle Dress
This pleated maxi dress undoubtedly draws attention to the girls, if you catch my drift. The upper half is thoughtfully designed with an empire waistline to elongate your torso and emphasize your bust, while the ruffled tie-up collar really, well, ties it all together. You'll fall in love with the soft, flowy texture of this subtly-dotted dress the moment you put it on!
Amazon
Prettygarden Wrap Flowy Dress
A wrap dress is gonna do it every time. Whether you're a plus-sized baddie or a petite gal, the waist-hugging nature of wrap dresses help give your body shape. I love that this one is more modest around the neckline, too, so you don't have to worry about tussling with major slips throughout the day. The pleated skirt and wide puff sleeves give it some real flirty flair that you can wear confidently anywhere!
Amazon
Cupshe Cutout Self-Tie Long Dress
More fit for the summer season – but equally stylish for fall – this maxi dress accentuates your waist to a tee. The twisted front detail is met by a playful open back design that lets you show some skin, all while looking ahh-mazing. This breezy number also comes in tons of colors and patterns to match your exact vibe!
Amazon
IHOT Faux Wrap Bodycon Dress
From the ruching along the sides to the tapered skirt, this bodycon dress means business. Though most skin-tight dresses give the impression of being entirely too uncomfortable, this one has just enough stretch to give you ample breathing room! The v-shaped neckline is big bust-friendly, as is the pencil skirt for bigger booties. No matter your body type, you will look on fire.
Amazon
Blencot Short Sleeve Square Neck Split Midi Dress
Milkmaid dresses are where it's at, y'all! This one's full of feminine flair, thanks to the fitted bodice, puff sleeves, and tie-up front. The midi-length skirt even features a high-cut leg slit for a dash of sexiness (and breathability). This pick will look just as cute with casual sneakers as it will with tall fall boots!
Amazon
Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress
If you're on the shy side to show your arms completely, this fluttery mini is just the perfect piece to add to your dress collection. The flowy, oversized sleeves provide the ideal amount of coverage while still being stylish enough to amp up your outfit. The length is flattering all around, plus it boasts a cute little bow on the front for visual appeal!
Amazon
BTFBM Long Sleeve Ruffle Boho Dress
I think I just found my next fall dress. The ruffles! The sleeves! The florals! It's all working for me. This dress' flowy skirt will pair well with riding boots and a denim jacket for a cute-but-casual ensemble.
Amazon
The Drop Lana Maxi Slip Dress
I fear you can never go wrong with a slip dress. From curvy to straight body types, they just look utterly timeless and modelesque. Plus, slip dresses are fairly basic, so you can have fun dressing them up to your liking! This deep red color is the perfect hue for the season – it'll surely turn heads. Plus, the fit of this piece is meant to "follow the body," so it won't be too loose nor too tight.
Amazon
Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Long Dress
This maxi dress is gonna become your go-to on days you don't necessarily want to wear pants, but still have to dress up a bit. The loose fit around your tummy and legs is super comfy, plus you won't have to worry about any coverage woes since the dress is quite long! The squiggly contrasting trim adds a youthful vibe to what would've been a very plain black maxi, which is always welcome for the sake of the 'fit check!
Amazon
Luxely Spaghetti Strap Angled Tiered Maxi Dress
Simple and chic – just the way I like it! This dress has the best of both worlds. I love the extra details via the side ruching and tiering on the maxi skirt, too. It'd be perfect for brunch parties, baby showers, and every special occasion in between!
Amazon
Sidefeel Button-Down Denim Dress
Denim dresses reign supreme, come fall. This one isn't just your ordinary denim dress, though: it's fitted with fun ruffled sleeves, buttons up along the front, and has plenty of interesting seam work to keep your look fresh.
