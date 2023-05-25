The Lineup For "Barbie The Album" Is Even Better Than We Expected
With all its fun marketing, bright costumes, and amazing cast list, we knew that the lineup for Barbie The Album would be good. But we didn't know it would be *this* good. Ahead of the film's newest global trailer, Warner Bros. and Atlantic Records gave us the first look at who would be featured on the Barbie soundtrack — plus a variety of different vinyls and cassettes to pick from.
Artists Featured On "Barbie The Album"
Image via Atlantic Records/Warner Bros
In an Instagram post formatted like the front page of a newspaper, Rolling Stone and Barbie announced the newest bit of "Barbie News." Here's the lineup (so far):
- Ava Max
- Charli XCX
- Dominic Fike
- Dua Lipa
- FIFTY FIFTY
- GAYLE
- HAIM
- Ice Spice
- Kali
- KAROL G
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Nicki Minaj
- Pink Pantheress
- Ryan Gosling (!!!)
- Tame Impala
- The Kid LAROI
Keep up with our Barbie news and let us know what Barbie the Album artist you're most looking forward to hearing!
Lead image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!