Candace Bushnell's New Dating Show Is Bringing Sex Back To The City
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Anyone who's still reeling from The Golden Bachelor can start getting excited again because we're officially in for a new reality dating show! But, get this — the show comes from the genius mind of Candace Bushnell. Yes, the author who breathed life into the Sex and the City universe, giving us classic characters like Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones.
Because I can barely contain my excitement about this news, here's all the juicy details about Bushnell's upcoming reality dating show!
What's the name of Candace Bushnell's dating show?
As reported by Variety — and in true Candace Bushnell form — the show is aptly called Is There Still Sex in The City?I love that she's expanding the SATC brand, taking on new territories alongside And Just Like That.
Who's developing "Is There Still Sex In The City?" with Candace Bushnell?
While Is There Still Sex in The City is her idea, Candace Bushnell is partnering with Bunim/Murray Productions to bring the reality dating show to life!
What's the synopsis of "Is There Still Sex in The City?"
This new dating show is taking a page from The Golden Bachelor's book, centering the dating lives of middle-aged women, rather than the typical twenty-somethings we see so often. Varietygot a deeper look at the synopsis, reporting, "They’ll try the boy toys, sample a senior age player, be romanced by the rich guys and even get to flirt with their fantasy man."
This comes as no surprise, given that Sex and the City began with women in their 30s, followed by And Just Like That in the 50+ era. I can't wait to watch this all unfold!
What has Candace Bushnell said about focusing on the love lives of older women?
In a statement obtained by Variety, Bushnell shared her confidence about the intrigue of older women who date. She said, "Fifty-something women (and above) are the hottest new dating demographic...I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”
Have executives from Bunim/Murray Productions chimed in with their thoughts?
Julie Pizzi — President of Bunim/Murray Productions — is equally excited about Is There Still Sex in The City. She told Variety, "We feel that Candace’s brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment.”
I couldn't agree more!
When will "Is There Still Sex in The City" premiere?
The show is still in the beginning stages of being developed, so a premiere date hasn't been released yet. But, you'll be the first to know once we have more information! Here's to hoping it'll premiere in 2024!
