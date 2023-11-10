It's Giving Carrie Bradshaw — Inside The Lele Sadoughi X SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Collection
Like any true Sex and the City fan, I've spent years trying to replicate the magic of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic style. I saved up for the iconic Monolos, customized the gold necklace to spell my name, and accumulated a sizable handbag collection to warrant major side-eye from Miranda Hobbes. But despite having all the right pieces in place, my ensembles always lacked a certain "Carrie"-ness.
Finally, Sarah Jessica Parker is helping us out. The actress, shoe designer, and iconic tastemaker is partnering with Lisa ‘Lele’ Sadoughi to create a capsule collection of shoe clips, brooches, headbands, and jewelry. In other words, all the little extras you need to make an outfit truly pop (á la our favorite NYC columnist).
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
This is SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker's first foray into the accessories category (outside of shoes, of course), with the actress sharing: "I've dreamed of developing a line of shoe clips for a long time, using vintage brooches and earrings as a placeholder until we could get it right!"
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
While this was a natural next step for Sarah Jessica Parker and headband queen Lele Sadoughi, it's also an affordable way to add some extra sparkle to any outfit this holiday season (with styles ranging from $65-$150). "We hope our customers love these pieces as much as we do," Parker shares, adding "especially those local to New York City who can come shop with us in person at our neighboring stores on Bleecker Street!"
Shop the full collection and check out our top picks below!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Crystal Baguette Buckle Shoe Clips
Make any shoe Manolo-worthy!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Silky Bow Shoe Clips
Hair bows are so in right now, so why not add a little flair to your fave pair of heels, too?
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Candy Peony Shoe Clips
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Hematite Starburst Shoe Clip
These clips are so elegant, adding the perfect dose of pizazz to your favorite pair of heels!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Crystal Pave Shoe Clips
IDK about you, but these clips scream NYE to me! Shimmer and sparkle while you wait for the ball to drop this year!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Pearl Shoe Clips
Whether you wear this on a pretty pair of shoes, or you pin it on your lapel, this pearl clip is a petite statement for any 'fit.
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Noisette Azalea Shoe Clip
This structured, 3D flower is so stunning and so Carrie — it just has this je ne sais quoi!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Teal Silky Bow Barrette
This bow is giving Disney princess in all the best ways! BRB while I traipse around NYC like the royalty I am!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Lele x SJP Noisette Azalea Brooch
SJP said brooches are cool, so obviously they're the newest it accessory! Adorn this to any garment to get a leveled up, chic look!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Pearl Ring
Everyone loves a diamond ring, but a pearl ring just hits different! Slip this on whenever you wanna feel special, from date night to your next grocery store run.
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Jet Grosgrain Beaded Bow Barrette
We're definitely in our bow era at B+C, and this beaded beauty just made it to the top of our list!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Noisette Azalea Button Earrings
These are just darling! Currently planning how I'm gonna wear them for Thanksgiving dinner, TBH!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Anthracite Peony Brooch
Put this on a lapel, in your hair, wherever! The silver is neutral enough to go with any outfit, while the peony is still a cute pop of character to customize any look!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Hematite Starburst Earrings
These earrings will help you make the whole place shimmer Taylor Swift style!
Image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
LeLe x SJP Candy Peony Bouquet Headband
While this is an adorable hair accessory, SJP gave us a hot tip that it looks fabulous around the neck of a collared shirt, too! BRB while I save this tidbit for my spring wardrobe inspo!
For more fashion inspo, you definitely wanna sign up for our weekly shopping newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via LeLe Sadoughi x SJP
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).