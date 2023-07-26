Who's Your Perfect “And Just Like That…” Love Interest?
Let’s be honest. One of the best parts of And Just Like That… (and basically every other show) is seeing each character’s love interest. From the commitment-phobic business tycoon Mr. Big (AKA John James Preston), to doting husband and divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt and perennial nice guy Steve Brady, the Sex and the City franchise has plenty of five star partners for each of the big three (Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, of course).
Throughout the cult classic, each main character has had their heart pulled in every direction, undergoing the worst of heartbreaks to the purest expressions of love. In total, Charlotte, Carrie, and Miranda have accrued a roster of at least 61 lovers, so to cut down on time we’ve compiled a list of the OG AJLT and SATC ladies' best partners, including Mr. Big, Harry Goldenblatt, Steve Brady, Che Diaz, and Aidan Shaw.
Keep reading to find your perfect partner — you may even be a bit surprised by the results.
You Value Your Friends *And* Your Freedom
Chris Noth as Mr. Big (John James Preston) in "And Just Like That..."
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
You have one life goal: to love the life you’re living. That may mean buying a new pair of Milanos every month to keep your closet fresh, or having your groceries delivered because you have no interest in going to the store to get them yourself. You prioritize what is most important to you: your friends and your freedom, and you are quite content with the way things are now.
You don’t realize it, but your friends always point out your habit of overanalyzing and mythologizing every new relationship…until you find a reason to no longer be in it. You’ve certainly dated around (After all, how else would you find “the one?”) but you’re not in a rush to get married anytime soon. One day, you’ll run into the right guy.If this sounds like you, then Mr. Big (AKA John James Preston) is your match. A Carrie-proclaimed “dreamboat” and “tycoon,” Mr. Big doesn’t settle for anything less than perfect. Or at least close-to-perfect. Despite his widely known fear of commitment and emotional unavailability, he’s instantly charmed by you and all of his previous relationship behaviors dissipate. (Technically Mr. Big was way more of a hot mess but this sounds nicer and is what you deserve — OK?!!)
You Have A Vision Of Your "Perfect" Life
Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Kristen Davis as Charlotte York in "And Just Like That..."
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Ever since you were young, you had an idea of a “perfect” life. Now that you’re established in your career and are surrounded by a great group of friends, you’re well on your way. One thing is missing, though: the right person to share it with. You’ve been called a “serial monogamist” (after all, you love being in a relationship) and are looking for a partner to build a life with — and you don’t get that through casual sex.
You’re a bit of a perfectionist, so it’s hard to adjust your dreams to fit your reality. Ultimately, you crave stability and a great family life, so until you find your person (even though it means compromising on some of your “perfect” fantasies), you’ll keep an open mind.You need someone to tackle your perfectionism head-on… and that man is Harry Goldenblatt. He may not be the barback with washboard abs you dated a few months ago, but hey — he’s steady. Although you didn’t expect to fall in love with this slightly discombobulated and yet charming man, you’re not mad about it. He wants the same family you want, and you can finally fulfill your dream of marriage. (Oh, and the sex isn’t half bad either.)
Your Career Is Everything
David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in "And Just Like That..."
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
You’ve been described as a powerhouse by basically everyone you know. You’re strong in your beliefs and stronger in your morals, and you won’t compromise them for anyone. On the DL you can’t function without your wildly overpriced Colombian coffee grounds and monthly curated wine subscription box, both of which are regularly delivered to your delightful doorman.
You’ve dated around, but nobody is “right” enough for you to justify more than a couple of dates, so for now, you’re happily in your DINK era. Your friends say you’re afraid of commitment, but you’re simply waiting for the perfect person to sweep you off your feet. When you’re in a relationship, it takes a bit to break down your walls, but as soon as they crumble, the mushy-gushy romance within you pours out.
Grab that specialty wine, because you’ll be sharing it with Steve Brady from now on. While he may be unassuming at first, in time this bartender-slash-firefighter will win you over — and for the first time, sweep you off your feet. Steve is a true “nice guy,” and you’ll have to set your cynicism aside in order to keep him.
You Crave Spontaneity
Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz in "And Just Like That..."
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
You’re known for being unexpected. Monday you’re at a comedy club in Brooklyn and by Thursday you’re standing in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Your spontaneity is at the core of who you are, and most people have a hard time understanding that. You’re comfortable in your sexuality, and are open to any and all lovers — regardless of their gender. You love great sex and a better joint, and are looking for someone to satisfy your desire for adventure.
If this resonates with you, then Che Diaz may just be the one. A non-binary stand-up comedian, Che is always ready to do something out of the ordinary. Whether that’s moving across the country for a pilot show or laughing thair a** off at a new comedian, they’re a huge romantic at heart. But don’t be fooled; they can still be insecure, and they’ll need a strong person to stabilize them.
You Just Love Love
John Corbett as Aidan Shaw in "And Just Like That..."
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Your friends consider you a bit of a heartbreaker, but you can’t help but love the feeling of being in love. Despite considering yourself a strong, self-sufficient woman, you crave a stable relationship with a stable man. While you may be known for messing things up, you’re determined that “this time will be different,” but deep down you know it probably won’t be. Even so, you push forward in your career and life, one day hoping to find a person that can give you the lifestyle you’ve always wanted.He may just be the one who got away…but Aidan Shaw is back and ready to give your relationship another chance. Sure, you broke his heart a couple of times, but that doesn’t mean all is lost…right?
Who’s your perfect And Just Like That... love interest? Let us know who you match with @BritandCo.
Lead image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max
