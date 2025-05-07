The end of an era.
Everything You Need To Know About The 3-Episode 'Andor' Season Finale
Andor is being called one of the best shows of the decade, which is a pretty serious claim considering it's up against shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us. The Disney+ Star Wars show serves as a prequel to Rogue One, which is a prequel itself to Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope! And after three years, there's only one more week before Andor officially comes to a close.
Here's everything you need to know about the 3-episode Andor finale, coming to Disney+ May 13, 2025.
Where can I watch the Andor season finale?
Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Andor finale will drop on Disney+ on May 13, 2025 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Because the release schedule gives us three episodes every week, we're getting three episodes instead of one!
How many episodes of Andor season 2 are there?
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andor season 2 has 12 episodes just like season 1:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "One Year Later" premiered April 22, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Sagrona Teema" premiered April 22, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Harvest" premiered April 22, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Ever Been to Ghorman?" premiered April 29, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "I Have Friends Everywhere" premiered April 29, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "What a Festive Evening" premiered April 29, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Messenger" premiered May 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "Who Are You?" premiered May 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 9 "Welcome to the Rebellion" premiered May 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 10 premieres May 13, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 11 premieres May 13, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 12 premieres May 13, 2025
Who's in the Andor season 2 cast?
Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Andor season 2 cast is stacked! Here's the rundown:
- Diego Luna as Cassian Andor: a scavenger who reluctantly joins the rebellion.
- Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen: a smart and resourceful black market dealer, and Cassian's close friend.
- Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael: a member of the rebellion hiding in plain sight as a Coruscant businessman.
- Kyle Soller as Syril Karn: an inspector on the hunt for Cassian.
- Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma: a senator secretly involved in the rebellion.
- Denise Gough as Dedra Meero: a member of the Empire hunting for a rebel leader going by the name of Axis.
- Muhannad Bhaier as Wilmon Paak: one of Bix and Cass' friends who joins the rebellion.
- Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha: a rebel leader and Mon's cousin.
- Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz: another rebel working with Vel.
- Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki: Luthen's assistant who delivers messages to the rebels.
- Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic: a member of the Empire's military who handles weapon research.
- Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa: a senator and Princess Leia's adoptive father.
- Alan Tudyk as K-2SO: an Imperial-turned-rebel droid.
Where did Andor film?
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andor has filmed all over the world! Season 2 filmed in Spain, Pinewood Studios in London, and in Wales from November 2022 until February 2024, with a break during the strikes of 2023.
Will there be a season 3 of Andor?
Lucasfilm Ltd.
No there won't be an Andor season 3. Season 2 is the final installment of the show! But Rogue One is a sequel to Andor, so it's the perfect thing to watch after the season finale next week.
