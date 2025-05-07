Andor is being called one of the best shows of the decade, which is a pretty serious claim considering it's up against shows like The White Lotus and The Last of Us. The Disney+ Star Wars show serves as a prequel to Rogue One, which is a prequel itself to Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope! And after three years, there's only one more week before Andor officially comes to a close.

Here's everything you need to know about the 3-episode Andor finale, coming to Disney+ May 13, 2025.

Where can I watch the Andor season finale? Lucasfilm Ltd. The Andor finale will drop on Disney+ on May 13, 2025 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Because the release schedule gives us three episodes every week, we're getting three episodes instead of one!

How many episodes of Andor season 2 are there? Lucasfilm Ltd. Andor season 2 has 12 episodes just like season 1: Season 2, Episode 1 "One Year Later" premiered April 22, 2025

"One Year Later" premiered April 22, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Sagrona Teema" premiered April 22, 2025

"Sagrona Teema" premiered April 22, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Harvest" premiered April 22, 2025

"Harvest" premiered April 22, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Ever Been to Ghorman?" premiered April 29, 2025

"Ever Been to Ghorman?" premiered Season 2, Episode 5 "I Have Friends Everywhere" premiered April 29, 2025

"I Have Friends Everywhere" premiered Season 2, Episode 6 "What a Festive Evening" premiered April 29, 2025

"What a Festive Evening" premiered Season 2, Episode 7 "Messenger" premiered May 6, 2025

"Messenger" premiered May 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Who Are You?" premiered May 6, 2025

"Who Are You?" premiered May 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 9 "Welcome to the Rebellion" premiered May 6, 2025

"Welcome to the Rebellion" premiered May 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 10 premieres May 13, 2025

premieres May 13, 2025 Season 2, Episode 11 premieres May 13, 2025

premieres May 13, 2025 Season 2, Episode 12 premieres May 13, 2025

Who's in the Andor season 2 cast? Lucasfilm Ltd. The Andor season 2 cast is stacked! Here's the rundown: Diego Luna as Cassian Andor: a scavenger who reluctantly joins the rebellion.

as Cassian Andor: a scavenger who reluctantly joins the rebellion. Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen: a smart and resourceful black market dealer, and Cassian's close friend.

as Bix Caleen: a smart and resourceful black market dealer, and Cassian's close friend. Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael: a member of the rebellion hiding in plain sight as a Coruscant businessman.

as Luthen Rael: a member of the rebellion hiding in plain sight as a Coruscant businessman. Kyle Soller as Syril Karn: an inspector on the hunt for Cassian.

as Syril Karn: an inspector on the hunt for Cassian. Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma: a senator secretly involved in the rebellion.

as Mon Mothma: a senator secretly involved in the rebellion. Denise Gough as Dedra Meero: a member of the Empire hunting for a rebel leader going by the name of Axis.

as Dedra Meero: a member of the Empire hunting for a rebel leader going by the name of Axis. Muhannad Bhaier as Wilmon Paak: one of Bix and Cass' friends who joins the rebellion.

as Wilmon Paak: one of Bix and Cass' friends who joins the rebellion. Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha: a rebel leader and Mon's cousin.

as Vel Sartha: a rebel leader and Mon's cousin. Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz: another rebel working with Vel.

as Cinta Kaz: another rebel working with Vel. Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki: Luthen's assistant who delivers messages to the rebels.

as Kleya Marki: Luthen's assistant who delivers messages to the rebels. Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic: a member of the Empire's military who handles weapon research.

as Orson Krennic: a member of the Empire's military who handles weapon research. Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa: a senator and Princess Leia's adoptive father.

as Bail Organa: a senator and Princess Leia's adoptive father. Alan Tudyk as K-2SO: an Imperial-turned-rebel droid.

Where did Andor film? Lucasfilm Ltd. Andor has filmed all over the world! Season 2 filmed in Spain, Pinewood Studios in London, and in Wales from November 2022 until February 2024, with a break during the strikes of 2023.

Will there be a season 3 of Andor? Lucasfilm Ltd. No there won't be an Andor season 3. Season 2 is the final installment of the show! But Rogue One is a sequel to Andor, so it's the perfect thing to watch after the season finale next week.

Make one of these 10 Super Cool Star Wars Desserts for your Andor season finale watch party!