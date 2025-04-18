Ryan Gosling has already stepped foot in Barbieland and proved his chops as an action star in The Fall Guy, and soon he's taking on outer space. (And no I'm not talking about a Blue Origin space flight). Ryan Gosling is joining the Star Wars universe! His new movie is being directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and it's going to be one heck of an intergalactic adventure.

The movie was announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, and both Ryan and Shawn showed up IRL! The Fall Guy proved he has what it takes to maintain that cool-guy vibe (just like Han Solo honestly), and I hope Starfighter has the same urban sci-fi adventure I love to see in Star Wars.

The movie's coming just after Avengers: Secret Wars, but it's not the next time Marvel and Star Wars could duke it out in the box office. Avengers: Doomsday is coming to theaters May 1, 2026, ahead of The Mandalorian & Grogu, which premieres May 22, 2026. Yes. That's a lot of Pedro Pascal , thank goodness.

What is the Star Wars Starfighter movie?

Star Wars: Starfighter is a brand new Star Wars movie that's set apart from any of the trilogies we've seen so far (although it looks like it's part of a brand new trilogy!). The movie is a "standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker."

But even though the final movie ended on a peaceful note, Ryan Gosling's character is sure to be in for some kind of crazy adventure. "This is the perfect place to start this journey for us, because it's such an incredible reminder of why we're going to make this movie and who we're going to make this movie for," Ryan said at the Star Wars Celebration (via Entertainment Weekly). "[The] script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters."

"This is a standalone. It's not a prequel, not a sequel. It's a new adventure," Shawn added. "It's set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet."