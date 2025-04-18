Ryan Gosling Is Starring In A Brand New 'Star Wars: Starfighter' Movie Directed By Shawn Levy
Ryan Gosling has already stepped foot in Barbieland and proved his chops as an action star in The Fall Guy, and soon he's taking on outer space. (And no I'm not talking about a Blue Origin space flight). Ryan Gosling is joining the Star Wars universe! His new movie is being directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and it's going to be one heck of an intergalactic adventure.
Here's everything we know about Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter, coming to theaters May 28, 2027.
Is Ryan Gosling going to be in Star Wars?
Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY— Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025
Yes, Ryan Gosling is going to lead a brand new Star Wars movie called Star Wars: Starfighter.
The movie was announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, and both Ryan and Shawn showed up IRL! The Fall Guy proved he has what it takes to maintain that cool-guy vibe (just like Han Solo honestly), and I hope Starfighter has the same urban sci-fi adventure I love to see in Star Wars.
Where can I watch Star Wars: Starfighter?
Star Wars: Starfighter is coming to theaters May 28, 2027.
The movie's coming just after Avengers: Secret Wars, but it's not the next time Marvel and Star Wars could duke it out in the box office. Avengers: Doomsday is coming to theaters May 1, 2026, ahead of The Mandalorian & Grogu, which premieres May 22, 2026. Yes. That's a lot of Pedro Pascal, thank goodness.
What is the Star Wars Starfighter movie?
Star Wars: Starfighter is a brand new Star Wars movie that's set apart from any of the trilogies we've seen so far (although it looks like it's part of a brand new trilogy!). The movie is a "standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker."
But even though the final movie ended on a peaceful note, Ryan Gosling's character is sure to be in for some kind of crazy adventure. "This is the perfect place to start this journey for us, because it's such an incredible reminder of why we're going to make this movie and who we're going to make this movie for," Ryan said at the Star Wars Celebration (via Entertainment Weekly). "[The] script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters."
"This is a standalone. It's not a prequel, not a sequel. It's a new adventure," Shawn added. "It's set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet."
When is Starfighter filming?
Filming for the movie is scheduled to begin the fall of 2025.
What is a Starfighter?
A starfighter in Star Wars is a small but armed starship used in battle.
