Here's How An Actors' Strike Will Affect Your Favorite Shows + Movies
When the WGA writers' strike began on strike May 2, Hollywood almost immediately began to feel the effects of delays (and we're still feeling the effects). This week, SAG-ATRA (a union that represents performers of all kinds) might be getting ready to strike, too. On July 12 at 11:59 pm, their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, who represents the big TV and film production studios, ended without a new deal in place. Here's what that could mean for your favorite shows and movies.
Why are actors going on strike?
After the contract between the actors' union and the representation for the big studios expired without a deal or extension, and a unanimous vote on recommending a strike, the board is meeting today to formalize whether they'll move forward with a strike. If the strike begins, picketing is set for Friday, July 14, via Deadline.
What is SAG-AFTRA trying to negotiate?
Everyone involved at SAG-AFTRA wants better wages, and protection against AI — two things that the WGA is also striking for. This is the first time that both actors and writers have been on strike since 1960, and really shows how much turmoil exists in the entertainment industry as a whole right now.
With the nature of streaming platforms, many actors aren't getting residuals the way that they would have 20 years ago (or even 10 years ago). Actress Sydney Sweeney has been vocal about the effect that streaming has on actors, and told The Hollywood Reporter, "if I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that."
What is SAG-AFTRA?
SAG-AFTRA brings together two separate unions (Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), and represents over 160,000 people, from actors to radio hosts to stunt performers. They help negotiate wages, working conditions, and benefits to ensure that the artists are taken care of.
What happens if the actors go on strike?
Once the actors decide to go on strike, we'll see a serious stop in the industry. Actors won't be filming their projects, even if they've already started, and they also won't be doing press and promotional events (past, present, or future). That means no interviews, no festivals or conventions (sorry San Diego Comic Con fans), and no premieres.
Will the strike affect Broadway?
This strike likely won't affect Broadway shows because the actors involved there are represented by Actors' Equity, not SAG-AFTRA.
Will acting still be a job in the future?
If you ask us, acting will always be a job in one way or another. Don't be discouraged if these negotiations are getting you down — this art form has survived for thousands of years! In the meantime, support your local theaters and filmmakers.
Lead image viaMario Tama / Staff / Getty Images news
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!