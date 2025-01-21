We've missed our Diamond!
Phoebe Dynevor Just Spilled On Potential 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Return As Daphne
Not only are we ready to return to the Ton as viewers, but our favorite actors are too! Bridgerton season 4 will be led by Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, but we'll also see fan favorites like Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Colin (Luke Newton), and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). However, there's one Bridgerton who just revealed they haven't even been contacted about joining the new season: Phoebe Dynevor, who starred as Diamond of the Season Daphne Bridgerton in the first eight episodes of the show!
Here's what Phoebe Dynevor had to say about Bridgerton season 4, and her potential return as Daphne Bridgerton.
Phoebe Dynevor is "available" for 'Bridgerton' season 4...even if she hasn't been asked back.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
While promoting her new movie Inheritance, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she hasn't been contacted about returning as the eldest Bridgerton daughter.
"I mean, they've not called me yet," she told The Direct. "And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call."
"Life post-Bridgerton has been interesting," the actress added in an interview with Screen Rant. "But do I plan to revisit Daphne? Yeah, if they want me back. I haven't got the call yet, but I'm available."
Ugh what do you MEAN?! Bridgerton literally wouldn't be the same without Daphne and the Duke's love story at the helm, and considering the actress wasn't in Bridgerton season 3, it's been far too long since I've seen her on my screen. I want to see her bond with Penelope, and see Anthony interact with her son. I am literally begging Netflix to bring her back.
And Jonathan Bailey can't wait to return.
Speaking of Anthony, we do know that Jonathan Bailey will be back in his role as eldest son after he told Good Morning Americain August that "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning" and that he can't wait to start "reading the scripts."
Fans will remember that by the end of Bridgerton season 3, Anthony and Kate's story was leading them to India for their child's birth. Anthony wants their baby to know they're as much a Sharma as they are a Bridgerton, which showrunner Jess Brownell says highlights "the two of them deciding what their future looks like together and how much they want to give into the duty or not."
Even if this couple ends up being overseas during the majority of season 4, actress Simone Ashley is hoping we get to see them again very soon...maybe in their own spinoff?! "I would love it," she tells Premiere magazine. "This world is so big and these characters are so deep that there is plenty to explore about them."
And she also hinted that there's plenty more to explore about fans' favorite couple. "I don't want to give too much away, but I think there could be several seasons to come about Kate and Anthony," she adds. I'll be seated for every single season!
Do you hope we see Phoebe Dynevor return as Daphne Bridgerton? What else do you want to see in Bridgerton season 4? Tell us on Instagram and meet the Bridgerton season 4 cast while you wait for new episodes.