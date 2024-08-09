Sony’s Official “Saturday Night” Trailer Reveals The Chaos Behind The Very First “SNL”
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We’re getting an all-new behind-the-scenes look at the very first Saturday Night Live, courtesy of Jason Reitman’s upcoming film, Saturday Night, and it’s looking to be full of laughs and downright chaos.
The trailer for the movie was just released. It gives a sneak peek at the moments leading up to the first-ever SNL broadcast – the last 90 minutes before air time, more specifically. Saturday Night is coming to theaters on October 11. Here’s everything we know about the film!
Who's part of the "Saturday Night" cast?
Hopper Stone
The cast list for Saturday Night is stacked. Some of the top names include Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, Cory Michael Smith, Finn Wolfhard, Dylan O’ Brien, Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Nicholas Braun, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Kaia Gerber.
IMDB
According to IMDB, there are at least 70 cast members listed in the credits. The top cast will play famous SNL names like Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol, Dan Aykroyd, David Tebet, and Milton Berle.
Who directed and wrote "Saturday Night"?
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Jason Reitman is the director for Saturday Night. He’s directed films like Juno, Tully, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and has even directed a couple episodes of the TV series The Office. Reitman wrote Saturday Night alongside Gil Kenan, who’s directed and wrote a handful of thrillers like Monster House, Poltergeist, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
What is "Saturday Night" about?
Saturday Night tells the true story of what happened in the 90 minutes leading up to the first-ever SNL live broadcast in 1975. Based on the official trailer, it’s full of chaotic moments between rehearsing skits and mastering the production of the NBC comedy sketch show.
YouTube
According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan wrote the screenplay for the movie based on interviews and accounts with the remaining cast and crew members that worked on SNL’s launch.
How can I watch "Saturday Night"?
Hopper Stone
Saturday Night will hit theaters on October 11, 2024, the same day that the first SNL hit the air in 1975.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more movie updates!
- Maya Rudolph Will Return To Play Kamala Harris Next ‘SNL’ Season ›
- The Latest News On Reese Witherspoon's Romantic Comedy Movie ›
- The 8 Best Friendship Movies To Watch With Your BFFs This Weekend ›
- How To Get SNL Tickets In 2024 ›
- Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Mashup Of "Feather" & "Nonsense" Made The Viral Moment Even More Iconic ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.