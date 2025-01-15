Um, ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Almost Got Arrested Filming Her New Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Ever since Daphne Bridgerton became Duchess of Hastings (and actress Phoebe Dynevor exited the show after season 2), fans have been taking every opportunity they can to see her onscreen. And in addition to a new thriller with Zac Efron and a shark movie that sounds downright terrifying, Phoebe stars in Inheritance — a new January movie that was entirely shot on an iPhone...and that Phoebe committed a real crime for.
Here's everything you need to know about Phoebe Dynevor's new movie Inheritance.
What is the Inheritance film about?
Inheritance follows Maya, whose world gets turned upside down when she learns her dad is actually an ex-spy. But things get even crazier when she gets sucked into the middle of an international conspiracy herself. Armed with tons of questions (and a killer pair of sunglasses) Maya has to stay alive long enough to find answers.
The movie filmed all over the world, which director Neil Burger calls a "true adventure."
"Shooting around the world and taking risks to achieve the ‘you are there’ feel," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Phoebe delivers a phenomenal performance in the movie, and I’m looking forward to audiences seeing her as they’ve never seen her before.”
Now, those aforementioned sunglasses (which Maya steals in the movie) might only be the focus for a moment, but they were a pretty big deal IRL because Phoebe Dynevor actually stole them. “I remember feeling really nervous and afraid that they would think I was actually stealing, but at the time, we wanted real reactions from the staff. It was very scary,” she says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Director Neil Burger explains the team's "contingency plans, excuses, and explanations" in case Phoebe got caught (including buying the same pair of sunglasses so they'd have a receipt). And after Phoebe knocked it out of the park, the glasses were returned, of course!
“There was a safety net that came with the camera being there because it felt like this isn’t real. We’re shooting something,” she continues. “We only had one take to get it right. I’d have to be very cognizant of whether the camera was getting it. You don’t want to have to do that twice.”
And not only did Phoebe Dynevor nab an accessory, but she also almost got arrested for a totally different reason after she played drunk in the middle of New York City. "It was an experience I’ve never had before, and this mother pulled them away understandably," she says. “It was just very, very strange knowing that it wasn’t real, but our director wanted it to feel as real as possible, so sometimes we would keep going and see what we could get out of the exchange with people on the street.
But when the police showed up, and she was worried she'd actually get arrested, she tells EW she immediately switched into her English accent: “I would then come out of [Maya’s] accent and turn on my poshest British actor and be like, ‘I’m an actor.’”
When is Inheritance coming out?
You can see Inheritance in theaters starting January 24, 2025.
Who's in the cast?
The Inheritance cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans, Ciara Baxendale, and Majd Eid.
A movie set wouldn't be complete without a crew. And Inheritance's crew was only made up of 10 people!
