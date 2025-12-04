Anthropologie never misses when it comes to party dresses, and this year's holiday lineup is no exception. Their styles span all the details that a Christmas party dress requires: shimmery fabrics, velvets, sequins, flattering silhouettes, and so much more. We scoured their site and found six stunning Christmas dresses that strike the perfect balance between festive and sophisticated so you can feel your best at this season's soirées.

Whether you’re headed to a cocktail party, a work event, or a cozy holiday gathering, these 6 Anthropologie dresses are guaranteed to stand out. Shop them below!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Slim Sweater Midi Dress As long as it's an option, we'll always choose a sweater dress. Most importantly, they're comfortable, plus, they're quite easy to pull off. Unlike similar styles, we love this midi moment because the top and bottom halves are separated by a contrasting stripe pattern, breaking up your body's silhouette for a flattering effect.

Anthropologie NIA Delphine Drop-Waist Halter Dress All we have to say is jaw-dropping. This halter dress with a striking drop-waist is so sophisticated and matches the Christmas season perfectly with its rich red color. It leans more formal, so we'd definitely style it with some heels, a small clutch, and a fur overcoat for the drama.

Anthropologie Maeve The Bettina Sequin Tiered Mini Shirt Dress This shirt dress style boasts hundreds of five-star reviews for how comfortable and practical it is. The tiered design helps to add some visual interest to your look, but it's the swarm of sequins that'll really have heads turning your way. It also has pockets – score! Pair it with some tights and tall black boots to complete the 'fit.

Anthropologie Show Me Your Mumu Aria Plus Strapless Maxi Dress Wow, just wow. This maxi dress hugs your midsection in the most flattering way possible, dropping down to a drop-waist skirt that flows with ease. It's undeniably elegant without needing extra frills. Because it's somewhat basic color-wise, you can have fun styling it with shoes, purses, jackets, and jewelry to fit the holiday vibe.

Anthropologie English Factory Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Sweater Mini Dress This adorable mini-length sweater dress just screams Christmas to us, thanks tot the contrasting stitch work along the shoulders and sleeves. It leans more casual, so it's perfect for family gatherings or friend hangs. We adore how Anthro styled it with some funky socks and Mary Janes. Take notes!

Anthropologie Eloquii Plus Short-Sleeve Triple Bow Tweed Mini Dress Sparkles and shimmers are ideal for wearing to this season's cocktail parties for a look that stands out from the crowd. This marvelous mini allows you to truly shine, plus it ties into the Christmas theme perfectly with the trio of bows that line the front. Stack up on silver jewelry and you're all set!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.